Stranger Things season 4 release date revealed by Netflix

Stranger Things 4 finally hits Netflix this May, the streaming service announced on Thursday. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer say that the fourth season has a runtime of “nearly twice the length of any previous season,” which is why it is being split into two volumes. Volume One will launch on May 27th, and Volume Two will drop five weeks later on July 1st.

Beyond confirming the release date for Stranger Things 4, the Duffer brothers also revealed that this will be the penultimate season of the Netflix series.

Stranger Things will end with its fifth season. It will wrap up the story of Eleven, all her friends, the town of Hawkins, and the Upside Down. But the creators also hint that there are “many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things.” It sounds like at least one spinoff is already in the works, but they didn’t share any details.

We didn’t get a trailer, but Netflix did share this synopsis:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The wait is (almost) over.



STRANGER THINGS 4 Vol. 1 is coming May 27.

STRANGER THINGS 4 Vol. 2 is coming July 1.



Every ending has a beginning.

Stranger Things 4 will see the return of each of the main cast members from the first three seasons of the TV show. That includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalie Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Winona Ryder as Joyce, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

The future of Stranger Things

As Netflix notes, the series has been a critical success over its six-year run. To date, Stranger Things has has been nominated for over 175 awards and has won more than 65. Subscribers spent over 582 million minutes watching Stranger Things 3 in the first 28 days. That makes it Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time behind Bridgerton.

You can see the letter that the Duffer brothers shared on Thursday right here:

There’s still plenty that we don’t know about Stranger Things 4, but hopefully we’ll learn more soon. The first trailer is likely still a ways out. In the meantime, we’ll have to make do with the teasers that Netflix has shared in recent months, as well as the new posters.

