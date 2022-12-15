These new Netflix trailers will get you so excited for 2 upcoming shows

We’re still more than a week out from Christmas, but it’s apparently not too early to start seeing trailers drop for some of the most exciting Netflix shows coming in January — including series like Kaleidoscope (an anthology series about a heist, with episodes that you can watch in any order) and Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla.

The latter’s first season quickly rocketed up to the top of Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 chart upon its release earlier this year. So it, of course, already has a sizable audience that’s primed and ready for the new episodes. The streaming giant unveiled trailers for both that show and Kaleidoscope today, and you can check them out below.

Two new Netflix trailers

Both shows, we should add, are part of a jam-packed month coming for Netflix in January, with a release slate that also includes titles like: That ’90s Show, Ginny & Georgia, Fauda, and Sky Rojo, among others.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 (coming January 12)

Of the two Netflix shows in the newly released trailers, meanwhile, Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will undoubtedly be the biggest.

Season 2 catches up with the characters after the fall of Kattegat. Now, as fugitives in Scandinavia, they’re forced to find the courage to push themselves to the limit in the worlds beyond the Kattegat fjords.

From Netflix’s official synopsis of the show:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).”

Kaleidoscope (coming January 1)

As for the second of the two forthcoming Netflix shows in these trailers, I personally couldn’t be more excited about Kaleidoscope.

Where to even begin?

As noted above, this is an anthology series that was constructed such that you, the viewer, can watch the season in whatever order you want. That, in itself, is pretty cool. It’s also got a star-studded cast that includes Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, and Giancarlo Esposito, and the story deals with master thieves planning a heist with the biggest payday in history

Netflix says this show was “loosely inspired” by the real-life story of $70 billion dollars in bonds that went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.