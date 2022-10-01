7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

This film from the master of the horror genre joins a Netflix release slate that also includes, over the coming days, a smattering of new reality TV seasons, at least one comedy special, new documentaries, and more. All of which we’ll take a closer look at in our latest weekly rundown below.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Here’s what to know, first, about Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (which got a limited theatrical run starting on September 28):

Per Netflix’s logline, “A young boy (Jaeden Martell) befriends an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland) and finds himself able to communicate with him from the grave via the iPhone that was buried with him upon his passing.”

The movie is based on a Stephen King short story of the same name, published in his 2020 collection of stories titled If It Bleeds. The movie is directed and written by John Lee Hancock and produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum, and Carla Hacken.

In a tweet, King told his followers in August that the “close-to-finished” cut of the movie he’d seen is “nothing short of brilliant.”

Entergalactic + more Netflix releases to check out

Meanwhile, one of the most singular of the recent Netflix releases we’ve discussed here — which actually started streaming today — is Kid Cudi’s new animated special Entergalactic, a visual complement to his new album of the same name.

I took a closer look at this truly delightful special in a separate piece right here, but long story short: This 90-minute special oozes charm and good vibes — and is also built around one of the oldest stories in the book (one that people, nevertheless, don’t seem to ever get tired of). Boy meets girl. Said boy falls head over heels, and must figure out how to balance the demands of his heart while chasing his artistic dreams.

READ MORE: If you love action-packed K-dramas, put this new Netflix series on your watch list

Additional titles

As for what else is hitting the streaming giant over the coming days, subscribers who are looking for something besides new movies and TV dramas can also enjoy new seasons of reality TV, documentary releases, and more.

Floor is Lava (Season 3): Come on — you know you all were holding your breath, waiting for this one to return. It’s okay to admit it. In all seriousness, Netflix reality series don’t get much more mind-numbingly banal than this one. The floor is lava. Contestants, don’t step on it. Navigate the room around it, and you win. Release date: Now streaming.

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester: Comedian Hasan Minhaj is back with his second Netflix standup comedy special, filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This performance finds him sharing his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech. Release date: October 4.

Nailed It: Another in Netflix’s long, long list of reality series makes its return next week, in the form of Nailed It’s Season #7. Per Netflix, “The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows — Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!” Release date: October 5.

Two more new Netflix releases coming

The final pair of titles for our latest list of new Netflix releases involves harrowing man-vs-nature tales about overcoming one’s surrounding elements in order to survive.

In Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (a mini-series coming on October 6), survivors share their firsthand accounts that also accompany shocking footage from the deadly 2015 earthquake which rocked the South Asia nation of Nepal.

That brings us, finally, to the Netflix documentary film The Trapped 13: How we survived the Thai cave, which is set to debut on October 5.

“The world was captivated in the summer of 2018,” Netflix explains, “when 13 members of a junior football team in northern Thailand got trapped in a flooded cave complex. Trapped for 17 days, they were eventually sedated and freed in a dramatic international rescue effort that involved more than 90 divers. The documentary will exclusively tell the story from the point of view of the boys and their coach.”

More Netflix coverage: Two fascinating new Netflix documentaries to put on your watch list