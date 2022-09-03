6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking

From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy.

As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting titles hitting the streamer over the coming days. It’s part of our ongoing Netflix coverage that includes additions and removals from the content lineup on a weekly and monthly basis. Plus a closer look at the snapshot of global Top 10 data that Netflix shares each week, in addition to news about all the big titles that everyone follows closely.

No Limit Netflix movie

With all that said, let’s dive right in — no pun intended. Coming on September 9 is No Limit, a French-language movie drama about a young woman taking a freediving course who falls in love with her instructor.

Inspired by a true story, Roxana (Camille Rowe) becomes both the lover and student of world-champion freediver Pascal Gauthier (Sofiane Zermani). In addition to the romance, he helps train her in the finer points of an exhilarating and often death-defying extreme sport. Roxana throws herself — seemingly with no limits — into the passionate affair, while also pushing herself to the edge physically. And we follow her as she travels to diving locations around the world and, of course, competes in a series of pressure-filled competitions.

READ MORE: A closer look at the 5 movies dominating Netflix around the world

Cobra Kai Season 5 + more Netflix releases

Moving right along, one of the most beloved original Netflix releases will debut its fifth season next week. The newest set of Cobra Kai episodes (10 in total) hits Netflix on September 9. And we should add that while Netflix isn’t styling this new season as an ending — we don’t have confirmation of a Season 6 just yet.

Fans, however, can perhaps take heart in at least one thing. It’s the fact that show creator Jon Hurwitz has said the hope is for the show to have at least six seasons.

In case you’re reading this and haven’t checked it out yet? You should know that Cobra Kai takes place more than 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament (depicted in the iconic Karate Kid movie). More specifically, it picks right back up with the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament,” Netflix explains, “Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Also, when we noted above that this is one of the most beloved Netflix releases? That’s not an exaggeration. The current Rotten Tomatoes scores for Cobra Kai include a stellar 93% critics rating. Plus, a nearly-as-good 92% audience score.

More new titles

Now, let’s take a closer look at a handful of other releases debuting on Netflix next week.

End of the Road: Starring Queen Latifah, this high-octane Netflix thriller finds a mother, brother, and her two kids on the run in the New Mexico desert after witnessing a brutal murder. Because of that, of course, the killer is now after them. This is to say, the movie quickly turns into a race and a fight for their lives. Release date: September 9.

Indian Predator — The Diary of a Serial Killer: Netflix’s neverending drip-feed of true-crime releases continues uninterrupted. Specifically, with the release of another in the streamer’s Indian Predator series of titles. Following The Butcher of Delhi, this new installment follows the shocking murder of a journalist. A suspect is found, and officials consider the case all but closed — until, that is, a diary surfaces. And suggests there are possibly 13 more victims. Release date: September 7.

Entrapped: From Netflix’s logline, “In this Trapped sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.” Release date: September 8.

One more new Netflix release to check out

Finally, something for fans of Netflix’s ever-expanding library of Korean-language titles.

Netflix’s K-dramas of late are increasingly moving beyond the rom-com and lighthearted formula that has largely defined the category. Last week, for example, we got Seoul Vibe, which was clearly inspired, partly, by the Fast & Furious franchise. This coming week? Netflix is giving us a brand-new series that’s packed with drugs, guns, and action.

“Narco-Saints,” Netflix’s logline explains, “is a series about a man involved in a National Intelligence Service (NIS) secret operation after being framed by a drug lord who controls South America Suriname under his thumb.”

The 6-episode series hits Netflix on September 9. And the cast here includes at least one super-familiar face — if you’ve watched a lot of Korean content on Netflix, that is. He’s Park Hae Soo, who also played contestant No. 218 in Squid Game, as well as Berlin in Netflix’s Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.