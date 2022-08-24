What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in September 2022

The most intriguing Netflix original movie in September 2022 has to be Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. This is the first original movie Netflix has ever released with an NC-17 rating. If you’re looking for something for all ages instead, you need to watch Bee and PuppyCat. This brilliant cartoon started on YouTube, but it always deserved to have a bigger audience. A Netflix revival should accomplish that.
Other highlights on Netflix in September 2022 include Cobra Kai season 5, End of the Road, Do Revenge, and Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special.
Netflix new shows and movies in September 2022
Streaming September 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Friday After Next
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime: Season 1
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Just Friends
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Little Nicky
- Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- This Is 40
Streaming September 2
- Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dated and Related 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
- Fakes 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY
- You’re Nothing Special 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 3
- Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 5
- Call the Midwife: Series 11
- Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
- Vampire Academy
Streaming September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷— NETFLIX COMEDY
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8
Streaming September 9
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- No Limit 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Narco-Saints 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 13
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY
- In the Dark: Season 4
Streaming September 14
- Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
- The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
- Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 15
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Intervention: Season 21
- Terim 🇹🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 16
- The Brave Ones 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
- Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Home 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
- Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
- Santo 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- This Is the End
Streaming September 19
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming September 21
- Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Perfumier 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 23
- A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM
- ATHENA 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
- Lou — NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 24
- Dynasty: Season 5
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 26
- A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 27
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming September 28
- Blonde — NETFLIX FILM
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Inheritance
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 29
- The Empress 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 30
- Anikulapo 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
- Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES
- Phantom Pups 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM
- What We Leave Behind
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including Blonde, Cobra Kai season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:
Leaving September 1
- Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving September 2
- Freaks
Leaving September 3
- The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving September 9
- Nightcrawler
Leaving September 10
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving September 12
- Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving September 14
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
- Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
- Saved by the Bell: The College Years
- Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving September 17
- Skylines
Leaving September 18
- Dark Skies
- Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving September 25
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving September 29
- Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving September 30
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Argo
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Cave
- Constantine
- Dirty Harry
- Dumb and Dumber
- Full Metal Jacket
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
- Old School
- The Perfect Storm
- The Rite
- Seven
- The Sweetest Thing
- Taxi Driver
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September 2022. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures. You can read last month’s What to Watch on Netflix guide here.