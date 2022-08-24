What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in September 2022

The most intriguing Netflix original movie in September 2022 has to be Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. This is the first original movie Netflix has ever released with an NC-17 rating. If you’re looking for something for all ages instead, you need to watch Bee and PuppyCat. This brilliant cartoon started on YouTube, but it always deserved to have a bigger audience. A Netflix revival should accomplish that.

Other highlights on Netflix in September 2022 include Cobra Kai season 5, End of the Road, Do Revenge, and Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special.

Netflix new shows and movies in September 2022

Streaming September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is 40

Streaming September 2

Streaming September 3

Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy

Streaming September 6

Streaming September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 8

Entrapped 🇮🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Diorama 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 9

Streaming September 12

Streaming September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY

In the Dark: Season 4

Streaming September 14

Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM

El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Intervention: Season 21

Terim 🇹🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 16

Streaming September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 21

Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfumier 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22

Streaming September 23

Streaming September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 26

A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 28

Streaming September 29

The Empress 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 30

Anikulapo 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM

Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES

Phantom Pups 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY

Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM

What We Leave Behind

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including Blonde, Cobra Kai season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:

Leaving September 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 2

Freaks

Leaving September 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving September 9

Nightcrawler

Leaving September 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving September 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving September 17

Skylines

Leaving September 18

Dark Skies

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 25

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving September 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September 2022. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures. You can read last month’s What to Watch on Netflix guide here.