What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in September 2022

August 24th, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, coming to Netflix in September 2022.

The most intriguing Netflix original movie in September 2022 has to be Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. This is the first original movie Netflix has ever released with an NC-17 rating. If you’re looking for something for all ages instead, you need to watch Bee and PuppyCat. This brilliant cartoon started on YouTube, but it always deserved to have a bigger audience. A Netflix revival should accomplish that.

Other highlights on Netflix in September 2022 include Cobra Kai season 5, End of the Road, Do Revenge, and Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special.

Netflix new shows and movies in September 2022

Streaming September 1

  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A Little Princess
  • American Beauty
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Barbie Mermaid Power
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • Clueless
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Dolphin Tale 2
  • Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Friday After Next
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • I Survived a Crime: Season 1
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Italian Job
  • John Q
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Just Friends
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Little Nicky
  • Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
  • Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
  • Next Friday
  • The Notebook
  • Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Road House
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Scarface
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • This Is 40

Streaming September 2

Streaming September 3

  • Little Women 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 5

  • Call the Midwife: Series 11
  • Cocomelon: Season 6 NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES
  • Vampire Academy

Streaming September 6

Streaming September 7

Streaming September 8

Streaming September 9

Streaming September 12

Streaming September 13

Streaming September 14

  • Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 15

Streaming September 16

Streaming September 19

Streaming September 20

Streaming September 21

Streaming September 22

Streaming September 23

Streaming September 24

Streaming September 26

Streaming September 27

  • Elysium
  • The Munsters
  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 28

Streaming September 29

Streaming September 30

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including BlondeCobra Kai season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:

Leaving September 1

  • Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 2

  • Freaks

Leaving September 3

  • The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving September 9

  • Nightcrawler

Leaving September 10

  • How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving September 12

  • Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 14

  • Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
  • Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
  • Saved by the Bell: The College Years
  • Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving September 17

  • Skylines

Leaving September 18

  • Dark Skies
  • Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 25

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving September 29

  • Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 30

  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • Argo
  • Boogie Nights
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • The Cave
  • Constantine
  • Dirty Harry
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • I Am Legend
  • Insidious
  • Made of Honor
  • Mean Girls
  • My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
  • Old School
  • The Perfect Storm
  • The Rite
  • Seven
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September 2022. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures. You can read last month’s What to Watch on Netflix guide here.

