5 of the biggest and best Netflix releases you have to stream next week

We shared a preview last week of Extraction 2, the pulse-pounding sequel to the original 2020 action-thriller from the Russo Brothers that finds Chris Hemsworth once again dispatching hordes of bad guys as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake. It finally hit Netflix on Friday and will no doubt command a significant chunk of subscribers’ viewing time over the next several days. Meanwhile, there are still a ton of other new Netflix releases worth diving into over the coming days, either for when you’re finished with Extraction 2 or if quieter, more cerebral streaming fare is your style.

Our latest week-ahead snapshot of some of the biggest and best releases coming to the streamer over the next several days can be found below. And in addition to the new recommendations of what to watch below, don’t forget to also check out some of our other recent Netflix coverage highlights, including:

2023 has been a fantastic year for Netflix documentary releases, including everything from Gunther’s Millions to Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, Waco: American Apocalypse, and Pamela, a love story, among many others.

Among the newest to hit the streamer is Take Care of Maya, a documentary coming on June 19 that will probably go down as one of the most shocking and talked-about of the year. From Netflix’s official synopsis:

“When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody — despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home.”

Without giving too much away, listening to the Kowalski family tell their story in their own words might just change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.

New Netflix K-drama releases

King the Land: Netflix gave us so many fantastic K-drama releases in 2022, from Little Women to Business Proposal, 20th Century Girl, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. And this year, the streamer hasn’t pumped the brakes at all when it comes to new releases for K-drama fans — with two new such titles coming over the next several days.

The 16-episode King the Land is a swoon-worthy romantic comedy in which the heir to a luxury hotel conglomerate meets a young woman who’s a hotelier — and who’s known for her million-dollar smile, which the rich heir can’t stand. The hotelier, by the way, is Yoona, a former of the K-pop group Girl’s Generation who very much does have a million-dollar smile. Release date: June 17.

See You in My 19th Life: Just when I think Netflix K-drama releases have squeezed all of the creativity they can out of romantic storylines, along comes something fresh and original.

This series is an adaptation of Lee Hey’s WEBTOON series of the same name, one of the most popular fantasy romances on the platform that debuted back in late 2020. As far as the plot goes, a young who can reincarnate has the ability to remember all of her past lives. An accident kills her as she’s on life #18, and when she gets started on her 19th life, she decides to reconnect with the young woman she fell in love with during her prior life. The young man, though, still pines for the girl he remembers and lost — not the reincarnated version in an all-new body today. Release date: June 17.

Other Netflix releases to check out

As for what else is coming to the streamer next week, for those of you in need of streaming entertainment beyond a big, splashy action film like Extraction 2 and the K-dramas listed above, the latest weekly slate of Netflix releases also includes a variety of other releases — a few more of which you’ll find highlighted below.

Break Point — Part 2: From the team that also brought us F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a group of some of the best tennis players both on and off the court as they compete in Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world.

Some of them are tennis legends approaching the twilight of their careers, while others are part of a new generation eager to claim the spotlight. Break Point follows these players over the course of a year, and includes everything from devastating heartbreak to triumphant victories, deeply personal moments off the court, and some injuries that threaten to ruin careers. Release date: June 21.

King of Clones: Finally, if all of the above wasn’t enough to keep your Netflix queue stacked with plenty of content, here’s one more documentary worth checking out.

King of Clones tells the story of the most notorious scientist from South Korea, charting his path from a groundbreaking human cloning researcher to his ultimate downfall. Working with a colleague, the pair announced jointly in 2004 the successful cloning of the human embryo — pointing to its potential to cure some diseases. A pointed debate about bioethics and reproductive cloning quickly followed. Release date: June 23.