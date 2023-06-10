4 of the biggest Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

It’s hard to believe we’re now halfway through the year, which has been jam-packed with so much Netflix news from the launch of big new releases like Fubar and Queen Charlotte to a rollout of the long-anticipated password crackdown in the US — plus so much more. Still, the news never stops when it comes to the biggest and most important streaming service in the world. And as we do each weekend, we’ll now quickly walk through a sampling of some of the big new Netflix releases coming over the next several days. Hopefully, it will help give you an idea of what to watch and what to skip as you make time for a new binge or two over the coming week.

In terms of the new Netflix releases coming next week, there’s no question which title is far and away the biggest and most important. For those of us who prefer movies to TV shows, though, Extraction 2 (out on June 16) is not only the most high-profile title landing on the streamer over the coming days.

It will also, finally, break a protracted dry spell in terms of major, mainstream Netflix original movies — the most recent such title, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother, having debuted a month ago now.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan in “Extraction 2.” Image source: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan and Adam Bessa as Yaz in “Extraction 2.” Image source: Netflix

Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, of course, barely survived the events of the first Extraction movie — which came out back in 2020 and was such a big hit for Netflix that it racked up more than 231 million hours viewed globally during its first month of streaming availability. That was enough to make the original Extraction the seventh-biggest Netflix movie ever.

In terms of what to look forward to from Extraction 2, the action scenes courtesy of the always reliably over-the-top Russo brothers look bigger and more extravagant than ever. Needless to say, I couldn’t be more excited for this guilty pleasure Netflix release — and while you can read more about the movie via our earlier coverage here, here’s the basic synopsis from the streamer:

“Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Other Netflix releases to check out

As for what else is coming to the streamer next week, for those of you in need of streaming entertainment beyond a big, splashy action film, the latest weekly slate of Netflix releases also includes a variety of other chill and lighthearted titles — a few more of which you’ll find highlighted below.

Our Planet II: The Emmy Award-winning team behind the BBC’s Planet Earth returns to Netflix with its follow-up to 2019’s Our Planet.

Image source: Netflix

This 4-episode collaboration between Silverback Films and narrator Sir David Attenborough is all about the movement of billions of animals around the planet. Captured with dazzling, innovative cinematography, this Netflix release “unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.”

Sights that will greet viewers include, among other things, that of an abandoned Laysan albatross chick figuring out the best way to leave its island of origin, as well as a herd of pronghorn antelope attempting to traverse the wild west of southern Wyoming to the Rocky Mountains. Fun fact, by the way: This series has racked up a staggering 570 million hours viewed on Netflix to date. Release date: June 14.

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact: The comedienne is back with her third Netflix comedy special, filmed at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre. “Things change at 40,” the streamer teases about Schumer’s latest release.

“For Amy Schumer, whose new stand-up special Emergency Contact might scan like a midlife cry for help, this new decade finds the Emmy-winning comedian performing at the height of her debauched commands, and poking at her comfortable relationship with the would-be eponymous contact himself — longtime partner, chef Chris Fischer.” Release date: June 13.

Human Resources: Season 2: Finally, the workplace spinoff of Big Mouth is back for a second season of laughs.

Netflix renewed the critically acclaimed show back in 2022. It’s all about the zany creatures that dictate all aspects of human development, from childhood all the way to retirement — including Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Love Bugs, and much more. Think of them as zany chaos agents that bring unpredictability to what would otherwise be a pretty boring existence. Now streaming.