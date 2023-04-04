Here’s everything we know about Extraction 2, including new teaser footage from Netflix

It’s one of the biggest Netflix movies of all time, and the highly anticipated sequel is now just a little over two months away. Extraction 2, which will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, is set to arrive on June 16 — and we’ve got all the details on the new movie below, including new teaser footage from the streaming giant.

What’s Extraction 2 about?

Rake, of course, barely survived the events of the first movie — which, by the way, was such a big hit for Netflix that it racked up more than 231 million hours viewed globally during its first month of streaming availability. That was enough to make the original Extraction the seventh-biggest Netflix movie ever.

This time around, Hemsworth’s Australian black ops mercenary will be back and tasked with completing yet another dangerous mission: Freeing the family of a Georgian gangster from the prison where they’re being held captive.

In the teaser footage that Netflix released on Monday, we see snippets of what looks to be part of a wild free-for-all prison break, and Hemsworth going full Tyler Rake on an army of baddies — wailing on one after another while he’s on fire. The teaser ends with Rake spraying a hail of bullets on a helicopter in the distance, successfully bringing it down.

What else to know

In the director’s chair again for Extraction 2 is Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. The original film was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, who worked with the Russo Brothers on the film’s adapted story.

The original Extraction has a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 2,500 user ratings. The critics’ score is in similar territory on the review site at 67%, based on 218 reviews.

Meanwhile, check out more sneak-peek images of Extraction 2 courtesy of Netflix below.

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan and Adam Bessa as Yaz in “Extraction 2.” Image source: Netflix

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. Image source: Jasin Boland/Netflix