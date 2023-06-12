3 more Netflix series to watch for fans of Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling’s sweet coming-of-age Netflix series Never Have I Ever wasted no time in rocketing all the way to the top of the streamer’s most-watched TV ranking for the US, following the release of its 10-episode fourth and final season just days ago. It’s currently out-performing other popular Netflix series in the US like Fubar and Manifest Season 4 — and doing so at a time when I’d also argue that there aren’t enough quality, feel-good shows like it, something that audiences are clearly hungry for.

Everywhere you turn, it feels like, there’s one bleak, depressing, gross, and wildly explicit TV series after another (HBO’s The Idol, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and Apple’s The Crowded Room being a few that come to mind). As for what Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is about, it’s the story of a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl named Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. She’s an overachieving high school student whose tempestuousness gets her into all kinds of difficult situations.

Kaling created the series along with Lang Fisher, who serves as the showrunner. “Never Have I Ever,” Netflix explains about the series, “has allowed viewers to be wallflowers at Sherman Oaks High for four seasons as Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her best friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) navigate their formative teenage years.

“Whether one of them is dealing with personal growing pains or the collective group is trying to get laid, the three awkward, nerdy, and ambitious friends have experienced the highs and lows of high school.”

Other Netflix series like Never Have I Ever

If you’re like me and always looking for feel-good content from Netflix, meanwhile, here are some shows to check out next on the streamer if you’re a fan of Never Have I Ever and searching for more shows like it.