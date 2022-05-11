Wednesday’s deals: alli weight loss diet pills, rare AirTag deal, Ninja blenders, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you bummed that Mother’s Day deals are all done? Well, don’t be. Believe it or not, Memorial Day 2022 deals are already here!

The BGR Deals team dug up some truly impressive deals for you to check out on Wednesday. For example, best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are down to the lowest price of 2022 so far. Plus, there’s a super-rare deal on Apple AirTags, though it’s only a slight discount.

You can also save on Ninja blenders today, with prices starting at only $69.99. On top of that, the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon right now are on sale for just $4.24 each.

In this big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 11, 2022.

5 best deals on Wednesday, May 11

To start off, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

Best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are $37.23 per box instead of $63 if you clip the coupon and use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel at any time) Get a RARE discount on an Apple AirTag 4-Pack — they almost never go on sale Ninja blenders are on sale at Amazon with prices starting at just $69.99 #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.24 each today — this is the lowest price of 2022 so far! Anker eufy robot vacuums and handheld vacuums are on sale for one day only

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥

🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨

🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price:$62.99 Price:$37.23 You Save:$25.76 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price:$62.99 Price:$48.99 ($0.41 / Count) You Save:$14.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$16.96 ($4.24 / Count) You Save:$4.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) You Save:$3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.99 You Save:$49.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$230.96 You Save:$43.04 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$29.95 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!