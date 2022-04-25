Top iPhone deals today include an iPhone SE 2 for under $285

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone, but don’t want to pay a huge amount for a brand new iPhone 13, you’ve likely looked for deals at all kinds of outlets. One place that may not come immediately to mind is GameStop. But there are some great iPhone deals available there, including one for an iPhone SE 2 that caught our eye.

You can get an unlocked iPhone SE 2 that’s certified refurbished for just $283.99 today. That’s an insane price for an iPhone. And if you’re worried about the certified refurbished part, we’ll explain why you shouldn’t be and should hurry up and snag this deal before it’s gone.

GameStop has your iPhone SE 2 deals if you hurry

The iPhone SE 2nd Generation may be a few years old, but it is still a top pick among Apple fans. It offers a 4.7″ Retina HD display, 12.0MP wide camera that delivers Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, depth control, next generational Smart HDR, as well as 4K video. This also has a 7.0MP front camera, so taking selfies comes out great.

The deal today is for a certified refurbished phone, which gives you great value. Even though your phone might have a few minor scratches, GameStop has thoroughly cleaned and inspected it to make sure it’s good as new. It has been repaired, restored, and tested for its functionality, so it’ll work just fine. Any defective modules have been replaced.

It is repackaged with a Lightning to USB-A cable and wall charger. Plus, it’s backed by a limited 1-year warranty. Normally, the certified refurbished phone is $400. So you’re saving even more money by getting today’s deal for just $283.99.

iPhone SE 2 64GB - unlocked (certified refurbished) Price:$283.99

More features to love

Some more iPhone SE 2 features include water and dust resistance, Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, and an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine, making it run incredibly fast. It’s capable of fast charging and wireless charging. This runs on iOS 13 with Dark Mode and offers new tools for editing photos and videos.

While the 64GB gives you the best deal right now, if you’re looking for more storage, the 128GB is down to just $297.99, saving you $151.01. You can also get the 256GB for only $363.99 today, a savings of $85.01. Pick between black, white, and red. Shipping comes quickly also, taking just 2-5 days.

Hurry up if you want to take advantage of the sales. They won’t last long. GameStop has today’s best iPhone deal.

