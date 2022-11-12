Top 10 deals on Saturday: Free Amazon Smart Plug & Echo Dot, $159 AirPods Pro, $15 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Of all the early Black Friday sales going on this morning, there are three particularly awesome ones you need to know about. First, be sure to shop Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals. Next, check out the early Black Friday sales at Best Buy.
And third, take a look at these incredible early Black Friday deals from Samsung!
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $225 off + Up to $600 trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22+: $150 off + Up to $500 trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22: $75 off + Up to $400 trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $100 off + Up to $350 trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: $150 off + up to $600 trade-in credit or
$200 off with no trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: $350 off + up to $1,000 trade-in credit or
$450 off with no trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Up to $300 off on select models
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Free wireless charger with purchase
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5: $70 off LTE model, $50 off Bluetooth model
You definitely don’t want to miss out on those great opportunities. And now, on top of all that, we’ve got a few more sales that you should definitely check out this weekend.
In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple 1st-Gen AirPods Pro at the all-time low price of $159 at Walmart, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $13.80 each, the $900 ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop for just $699.99 (see our guide on the best laptop deals for more), Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $17.99, huge discounts on 23andMe DNA tests, and more.
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- Get 1st-Gen AirPods Pro for just $159 at Walmart — that’s the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEAL: There’s also a rare discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that saves you $15 at Amazon
- BONUS DEAL: Want AirPods Pro as cheap as possible? Best Buy has Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $139.99
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $13.49 each — 2-packs typically sell for $50!
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up a set of Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews for $15.92 instead of $50!
- Save up to $800 off stunning LG C1 OLED 4K TVs
- Black Friday prices are already available right now on 23andME DNA home test kits, with discounts of up to $100 off
- Save a whopping $160 on the GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker that people swarm Amazon to buy each year on Black Friday
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99, matching the lowest price of the year
- BONUS DEALS: Upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99, or the Fire TV Stick for $19.99
- Pick up the $900 ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop for just $699.99 if you hurry
- Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot is down to just $17.99 today
- The best-selling Bose SoundLink Color II portable waterproof speaker is on sale for $79 right now
Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED65C1PUB, 2021 - 4K TV, Alexa Built-in List Price:$2,499.99 Price:$1,646.99 You Save:$853.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$22.00 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$44.97 Price:$26.99 You Save:$17.98 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… List Price:$249.00 Price:$234.00 You Save:$15.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank | Portable Ice Machine Makes up to… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i5-11400H Proc… List Price:$899.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$200.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone- Soft Black List Price:$129.00 Price:$79.00 You Save:$50.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price:Was $249, Now $139 Available from a partner
