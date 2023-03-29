Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Samsung tablets, $149 AirPods 3, Shark robot vacuum, $39 4K Roku Stick, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 29th, 2023 9:15AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Top tech deals on Wednesday include some excellent sales that our readers won’t want to miss. Samsung tablets are on sale with a $300 discount for one day only. Apple’s AirPods 3 are back in stock at Amazon for $149.99, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $39.99. Plus, Pixel Buds deals start at just $79, and there’s a crazy Ryzen mini gaming PC sale that slashes your price to just $399.

In this big roundup, we’ll cover our favorite tech deals of the day on Wednesday, March 29.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Samsung tablets, Shark robot vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

