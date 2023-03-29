Pixel Buds deals start at $79, the lowest price of 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google’s Pixel device lineup has jumped up near the top of the list for people in search of high-quality mobile products that rival market-leading counterparts made by Apple. That’s true of Pixel phones, of course, and it’s also true of Pixel Buds wireless earbuds. Now, a sale on Amazon has slashed Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro to the lowest prices of 2023.

Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s entry-level model that competes with AirPods. They retail for $99, but they’re on sale for only $79 right now. Or, you can upgrade to noise cancelling Pixel Buds Pro for $149.99 instead of $200. That’s not only the lowest price of the year so far but also the lowest price ever.

See Pricing See Pricing

The entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds compete directly with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. Some people prefer them to AirPods though, because they have silicon ear tips that isolate sound. As a result, the sound quality is even better than what you’ll get from Apple’s AirPods.

If you check out our guide on the best AirPods deals, you’ll see that AirPods are down to $99 right now. That’s the best price of the year so far, but it’s still more than you’ll pay for Pixel Buds A-Series earphones right now.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series retail for $99. That’s $30 less than Apple’s retail price for AirPods, and it’s the same price you’ll pay for AirPods right now if you buy them on sale on Amazon. But Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale right now for just $79. That’s a great deal that also happens to be the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.

Check out BGR’s in-depth Google Pixel Buds A-Series review for more info.

Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for a higher-end pair of earphones that also include noise cancelling technology, you’ve undoubtedly considered Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. They’re extremely popular, and most users would say they live up to the hype. But they’re also very expensive, with a retail price of $249.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, on the other hand, retail for $200. They offer terrific sound quality, great noise cancelling quality, and a sleek design. You also get solid battery life of up to 31 hours of playtime between the charging case and the buds themselves.

Pixel Buds Pro are more than worth the full retail price of $200. Right now on Amazon, however, they’re down to an all-time low price of $149.99.