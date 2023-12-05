Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Rare PS5 sale, $559 Apple Watch Ultra, Bose speakers, KitchenAid stand mixers, more

By
Published Dec 5th, 2023 9:26AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We’re in the home stretch now, with Christmas less than three weeks away and Chanukah even sooner. Thankfully, there are tons of season-low prices available on so many popular products. Today, you can save big with a rare PlayStation 5 deal, a sale on renewed Apple Watch Ultra models, deep discounts on Bose speakers, a big blowout on KitchenAid stand mixers, and plenty more.

Check out all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, December 5.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
This article talks about:

More of Today's Deals