Today’s deals: Rare PS5 sale, $559 Apple Watch Ultra, Bose speakers, KitchenAid stand mixers, more

We’re in the home stretch now, with Christmas less than three weeks away and Chanukah even sooner. Thankfully, there are tons of season-low prices available on so many popular products. Today, you can save big with a rare PlayStation 5 deal, a sale on renewed Apple Watch Ultra models, deep discounts on Bose speakers, a big blowout on KitchenAid stand mixers, and plenty more.
Check out all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, December 5.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- There’s a rare PlayStation 5 deal that gets you a top game for free with your console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII — you save $60 either way)
- Bose speaker prices start at just $99 right now, and you can also score Bose headphones on sale
- Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99
- iPad 10th-Gen is $50 off at $399
- M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,299 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 MORE FEATURED DEALS 🚀
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- A best-selling Philips Hue A19 color smart bulb bundle is 38% off at $79.99
- iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
- ASUS laptops are up to 33% off in this big holiday sale
- The Shark IW3511 Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum empties itself, and it’s down to the best price ever
- There’s a special Grubhub promotion for Amazon Prime members that’ll give you a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus 30% off three orders
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- The previous-generation Fire TV Stick 4K has a huge 50% discount today
- Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
Our favorite sales
