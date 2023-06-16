Today’s deals: Last-minute Father’s Day sales, $19 TOZO earbuds, Tile deals, $99 Bose speaker, more

Father’s Day is this Sunday, so there are tons of sales that are still going strong. Best-selling TOZO T10 earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon reviews are down to $18.99. Tile Bluetooth trackers are on sale and so are Bose speakers. An AirPods 3 deal slashes your price to $149, which is the best price of 2023. And Beats earbuds are on sale too, if you want to save even more money.
Plus, the BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and so much more.
This roundup is packed full of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, June 16.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $400 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Get Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th-gen with a FREE TP-Link Kasa smart plug for $27.99 instead of $50
- Other Echo smart speaker models are also on sale
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to the lowest price ever on Amazon ($62.05, which is 11% off!)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- Get the TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon ratings for $18.99
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Tile Bluetooth item trackers are 20% off right now
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149 with a Lightning charging case, or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $134.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- There’s a huge Bose speaker sale with prices starting at $99 for the Bose SoundLink Micro
- Premium noise cancelling headphones from Sony and Bose are on sale at the best prices of the year
- The Nexx NXG-300 smart Wi-Fi garage controller almost never goes on sale, but it’s 30% off right now — I use this model personally, and it’s awesome
- Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $100 discount!
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Or, save $49 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Get a popular ARZOPA 15-inch portable monitor to use with any laptop for $75.18
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 since no one can afford to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
How to get a $15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
