AirPods 3 are down to $149, the lowest price of 2023

Apple’s AirPods 3 are among the most popular earbuds out there right now. That’s to be expected, of course, since AirPods are super popular in general. But unlike Apple’s other AirPods models, there are much fewer AirPods 3 deals to save you money if you want a pair

That changes this week, thanks to a new sale that just popped up at Amazon. You can pick up Apple AirPods 3 on sale right now for $149. It’s not a huge discount, mind you, but it’s still the lowest price of the year so far for Apple’s 3rd-generation AirPods earbuds.

If you check out our AirPods 3 review, you’ll see that they’re a huge step up from the 2nd-generation AirPods that they replaced.

Compared to the previous-generation model, I really appreciate Apple’s newer AirPods 3 design. First and foremost, they have silicon ear tips, so they isolate sound in your ears. The hard plastic ear tips were one thing I never liked about Apple’s original AirPods.

AirPods 3 also have shorter stems and support for Spatial Audio, which some people really love. Personally, Spatial Audio never really did that much for me on earbuds, but it’s pretty awesome on AirPods Max (which are $100 off right now, by the way).

AirPods 3 have a retail price that’s $70 or $80 less than the Pro model, depending on which charging case you choose. But you can save even more money on AirPods 3 with the Lightning Charging Case because Amazon is offering a 12% discount.

Or, if you want to spend even less and you don’t mind refurbs, renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe are down to $134.99 right now. This model retails for $179, so you’re saving $44.

If you want a big upgrade and you don’t mind spending an extra $50, AirPods Pro 2 are also back on sale this week. These are the AirPods that I personally use, and I can’t recommend them enough.

They retail for $249, but Amazon is offering AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. That’s a solid 20% discount.

There are plenty of other discounts available right now on Apple devices, which isn’t much of a surprise since Father’s Day 2023 is right around the corner.

