Beats earbuds deals are up to $90 off for Father’s Day

Last month, I told you about a Beats Studio Buds sale that cut the price to just $99.95. Now, with Father’s Day 2023 right around the corner, that offer is back — plus there are several other Beats earbuds deals that are available in Amazon’s big sale.

Three different models are on sale right now at the lowest prices of the year so far. Prices start at $99.95 for Beats Studio Buds, which are the entry-level Beats that everyone loves. You can also save $40 on Beats Fit Pro with active noise cancelling, or save $90 on Powerbeats Pro. These are the best deals I’ve seen so far in 2023, and they’ll likely only be available until the end of the week.

Apple recently announced new colorways for Beats Fit Pro. In addition to the standard colors like black, white, and red, Apple added Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink to the Beats Fit Pro lineup.

The new colors are bold and sleek, and now they have been discounted for only the second time since they launched. All of Apple’s Beats Fit Pro models are on sale right now with $40 discounts, including the three brand-new colorways.

Beats Fit Pro are among the best Bluetooth earbuds that Beats has ever made. They pack Apple’s H1 chip, so they integrate so well with iPhones and other Apple devices. Beats Fit Pro also have Apple’s active noise cancelling tech to help you tune out the world around you.

Or, if you’re looking for a different form factor, Powerbeats Pro are essentially the same earphones but in an ear hook style. They also have 50% better battery life though, and they’re on sale with a big $90 discount. That drops them to $159.95, which is the lowest price of the year.

Finally, we have the most affordable model in the sale.

Beats Studio Buds come in six different colorways, and they’re all on sale for $99.95 instead of $150. These noise cancelling earbuds back some serious punch as well as great battery life. Beats Fit Pro do offer slightly better sound quality and better sweat resistance. But the differences will likely be negligible for most people.

We have a guide on the best AirPods deals, and you’ll find some great offers in there that save you up to $100. But these Beats earbuds deals are just as good, and they won’t be around for much longer.