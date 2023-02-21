Beats Fit Pro now available in Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink

After rumors regarding new colors for Beats Fit Pro, Beats has now revealed its latest wireless earbuds in Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink options. They join the already-existent versions available since the end of 2021.

The rumors started with leaker Jioriku revealing the now-announced new Beats Fit Pro colors: tidal blue, volt yellow, and coral pink. Then, Friday, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said three new colors of Beats headphones “should hit the stores starting next week,” which did happen.

If you have never tried them, Beats Fit Pro feels like the AirPods Pro for people that can’t use AirPods Pro due to its format. The earbuds resemble the Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones, but unlike it, the Fit Pro gets wingtips at the top that let you lock the earphones into place inside the ear and ensure that they won’t fall out during regular use.

Like other Beats earphones in Apple’s lineup, the Fit Pro has removable tips to ensure a perfect fit. And they support active noise cancellation (ANC) like the Beats Studio Pro and the Powerbeats Pro. Also, like the AirPods 3, these wireless earbuds feature the same H1 headphone chip. And they feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Other features you’ve come to expect from AirPods and Beats headphones and earphones include Spatial Audio and Siri support (on iPhone and iPad).

Finally, these wireless earbuds’ battery life is in line with expectations. The buds offer 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. You get an extra hour of playback if you turn ANC off. The case delivers an additional 18 hours of life with ANC on. Fast Fuel charging gives you 1 hour of playback for five minutes of charging.

Beats Fit Pro costs $199.99, though there’s currently a Beats Fit Pro deal that can save you money.