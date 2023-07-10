Today’s deals: Last chance for $5 free from Amazon, Apple deals, Roombas, Fire TV Sticks, more

Prime Day 2023 officially starts tomorrow, but there are so many fantastic early Prime Day deals you can shop now. Plus, there are plenty of other great sales to check out today. It’s your last chance to get a free $5 credit from Amazon, and I’ll show you how. Plus, Apple products and Roomba robot vacuums are on sale. And today’s Fire TV Stick deals start at just $14.99.
Here, you’ll find all of BGR’s favorite daily deals on Monday, July 10.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: 🤑 Prime members get a $5 Amazon bonus credit with a special offer — read BGR’s guide on the best Amazon gift card deals for info
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds crush AirPods Pro, and they have a rare $70 discount today
- The hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator is $600 off with two 220W solar panels!
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever (it’s 26% off at $51.99!)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199.99
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99, AirPods 3 are $149, and you can save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- 💸 EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS
- iRobot’s best Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of 2023
- Get the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the all-time low price of $24.99 (Prime members only)
- Other Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Echo Dot smart speakers are down to all-time low prices for Prime members, and you can get a free Sengled LED smart light bulb with Amazon’s bundle deals
- Also, the Echo Pop is down to just $17.99 or $18.98 with a Sengled bulb
- Blink cameras start at $17.50 for Prime members
- Fitbit deals start at just $59 today
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off at $89.99
- The M1 MacBook Air is on sale at a new all-time low price of $749.99
- Apple’s brand-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is already $100 off at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- The gorgeous LG A2 48-inch OLED TV is on sale for $599.99 instead of $1,300 at Best Buy
- Also, Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for only $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
How to get bonus credit from Amazon
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
