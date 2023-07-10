Today’s deals: Last chance for $5 free from Amazon, Apple deals, Roombas, Fire TV Sticks, more

Prime Day 2023 officially starts tomorrow, but there are so many fantastic early Prime Day deals you can shop now. Plus, there are plenty of other great sales to check out today. It’s your last chance to get a free $5 credit from Amazon, and I’ll show you how. Plus, Apple products and Roomba robot vacuums are on sale. And today’s Fire TV Stick deals start at just $14.99.

Here, you’ll find all of BGR’s favorite daily deals on Monday, July 10.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

How to get bonus credit from Amazon

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon