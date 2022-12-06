Today’s deals: Free money from Amazon, $38 Sony headphones, Apple Watch Ultra & S8, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Have you seen our guide on all the Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end? If not, you’re really missing out. Of course, there are also so many other great sales happening now that Christmas is right around the corner.



This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get today. You won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this article:

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $278.00 $228.99 Save up to 18% Available on Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510: Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, B… Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) $3 Each Available on Amazon

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

Everyone loves free money from Amazon, so let’s start with that.

There’s a fantastic deal that awards you an $8 bonus credit when you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card. And it’s a digital eGift card, so you can send it to yourself and get the bonus credit for free! The bad news is that there are some eligibility requirements, so be sure to visit our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals for more info.

Next up, we have a bunch of terrific Apple deals for you today.

AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off, and AirPods 3 are back in stock with a discount for the first time since Black Friday. You can also save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off, and the Apple Watch SE 2 starts at $229 today.

On top of all that, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 144,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each!

Super-popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.11 each when you buy a 4-pack. There’s also a big sale on Tile trackers right now.

Other top deals today include Sony Bluetooth headphones for just $38, the MyQ smart garage door opener for just $18.21, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8, Bose home audio deals including a Bose soundbar for $159, Apple’s beloved MacBook Air for just $799, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush (just $24.95!), games & puzzles, paddle boards, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $49.99 $29.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510: Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, B… Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $278.00 $228.99 Save up to 18% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 $749.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) $12.44 Available on Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… $999.00 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $18.21 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $148.99 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $479.00 $449.99 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $344.99 Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… $15.99 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!