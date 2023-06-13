Today’s deals: Free Kasa smart plug, 10% off Tears of the Kingdom, MSI gaming laptops, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include a free TP-Link Kasa smart plug when you buy the $50 Echo Dot 5 on sale for $27.99. You can also get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on sale at the lowest price yet, thanks to a 10% discount. MSI gaming laptops are on sale today, and Apple Watch Ultra deals save you $50. Plus, there’s an M2 MacBook Air sale that slashes $200 off the retail price.
On top of all that, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and so much more.
Here, we’ll show you all of our picks for the top tech deals on Monday, June 12.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: The Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its biggest-ever discount on Amazon ($62.76, which is 10% off!)
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Or, save $49 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- ONE DAY ONLY: SwitchBot smart home devices are on sale at the best prices of the year
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Get Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th-gen with a FREE Kasa smart plug for $27.99, down from $50
- Other Echo smart speaker models are also on sale
- Save big on MSI gaming laptops this week
- Kindles are up to 38% off in Amazon’s new sale this week
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Also, individual AirTags are now $27.99
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 since no one can afford to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
- Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is on sale for $74.99, or $64.99 with the coupon code SHOW8
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Air purifiers on sale
If wildfire smoke is building up in your region, you need a good air purifier. These models are all from top brands, and they’re all available with fast, free Amazon Prime shipping.
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: $192.99 (reg. $230)
- Molekule Air Mini+ FDA-Cleared Medical Air Purifier: $274.99 (reg. $350)
- Coway Airmega 240 True HEPA Air Purifier: $239.20 (reg. $299)
- Bissell MYair Air Purifier 2-pack: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- Shark HE402 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 (reg. $350)
- 3M 9205+ N95 respirator 20-pack: $12.89 (reg. $30)
