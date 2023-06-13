Today’s deals: Free Kasa smart plug, 10% off Tears of the Kingdom, MSI gaming laptops, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include a free TP-Link Kasa smart plug when you buy the $50 Echo Dot 5 on sale for $27.99. You can also get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on sale at the lowest price yet, thanks to a 10% discount. MSI gaming laptops are on sale today, and Apple Watch Ultra deals save you $50. Plus, there’s an M2 MacBook Air sale that slashes $200 off the retail price.

On top of all that, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and so much more.

Here, we’ll show you all of our picks for the top tech deals on Monday, June 12.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

$15 Amazon credit

Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more

Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals

Air purifiers on sale

If wildfire smoke is building up in your region, you need a good air purifier. These models are all from top brands, and they’re all available with fast, free Amazon Prime shipping.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon