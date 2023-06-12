Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off at Amazon with any band you want

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and best smartwatch that Apple has released so far. Thanks to its large titanium case and advanced features, it’s also Apple’s most expensive watch model so far. Thanks to an Apple Watch Ultra sale that’s currently taking place on Amazon, however, you can get one for yourself at the lowest price ever.

You’ll find several Apple Watch Ultra models on sale right now with a $50 discount. As a matter of fact, every single band option that’s currently in stock is on sale with this new discount. That means no matter which Apple Watch Ultra SKU you want, you’ll only pay $749 instead of $799. That includes the Apple Watch Ultra with the Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band all have the same discount. I’m almost certain that this is the best price you’ll find until Prime Day 2023.

Available on Amazon

I’m not sure what prompted this, but Prime Day came early for Apple Watches over at Amazon this year. There’s currently an Apple Watch Series 8 sale as well as an Apple Watch SE sale, both of which slash those models to all-time low prices.

Now, in addition to those deals, the Apple Watch Ultra is also on sale with a deep discount.

As long as your wrist is big enough to handle the massive 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, it’s definitely Apple’s best smartwatch yet. I’m actually a little jealous because I really like the new design of the Ultra, but it’s far too big for my wrist. I love my Apple Watch Series 8, don’t get me wrong, but it pretty much has the same design as every other Apple Watch that has been released since the first-generation model back in 2015.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, you get all the features from the Apple Watch Series 8, plus some extras.

First and foremost, the Apple Watch Ultra design is unlike any other model we’ve seen so far. It’s larger, of course, but it’s also a totally different shape. The flat screen gives it a great look and the protruding digital crown guard is also a first. Plus, you get a titanium housing and an extra shortcut thanks to the Action Button on the left side that’s orange.

On top of all that, the Apple Watch Ultra also has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch model so far. It can’t match rugged models from other brands like Garmin, but it’s also packed full of iPhone integrations that you’ll never find on a smartwatch from any other brand.

Available on Amazon

At $799, the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely a pricey proposition. Over at Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale with a nice big $50 discount. And as I mentioned before, every single band option is on sale with the same deep discount. That almost never happens.

Amazon’s sale drops your price to just $749, which is the lowest price ever for several Apple Watch Ultra SKUs. A few have been down to $730, and the yellow Ocean Band SKU was on sale one time for $702. I don’t expect any of those deals to be available again anytime soon, however.

Or, if you want to spend even less, be sure to check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals to see other models on sale.