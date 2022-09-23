Today’s deals: Free Echo Dot, first AirPods Pro 2 deal, $30 Echo Show 5, pet stain removers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Fall has begun and the weather outside is already getting cooler across parts of the country. But when it comes to deals, things are really heating up! In this big roundup, we’ll show you all the best deals of the day on Friday, September 23.

Featured deals in today’s roundup:

Highlights in today’s deals roundup include a huge one-day sale on ANGRY ORANGE pet odor eliminator & stain remover sprays, a rare discount on the Bissell Little Green carpet & upholstery cleaner, the $85 Echo Show 5 for an all-time low of $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30, $69 off Apple AirPods Pro or $9 off AirPods Pro 2 (first deal ever!), super popular Alexa smart plugs for $4.69 each, a rare discount on the Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 89,000 5-star reviews, $150 off the MacBook Air, and more.

Also, there are two unbelievable Echo Dot deals you can score today.

The first deal gets eligible shoppers an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Best Deals Right Now

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers

Special Price Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Sales Events at Top Retailers

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Do you want to check out all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐



Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.98 You Save: $69.02 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: $9 Off Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price: $84.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $55.00 (65%) Buy Now Coupon Code: SHOWBED30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $849.99 You Save: $149.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… Price: $199.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… Price: $46.46 ($23.23 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) (D LED Yellow) List Price: $39.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $21.22 (53%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.98 You Save: $69.02 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.28 You Save: $20.71 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HC Collection Twin Size Sheets Set - Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases w/ 16 inch Deep Pockets - Fad… List Price: $39.99 Price: $13.97 You Save: $26.02 (65%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.00 You Save: $50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $14.81 Price: $12.49 You Save: $2.32 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Person Vehicle… List Price: $599.99 Price: $499.99 You Save: $100.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!