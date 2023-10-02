Today’s deals: Early Prime Day deals, $18 Echo Pop, $4 smart plugs, $55 Ring Video Doorbell, more

It’s now October and Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is just over a week away. That means early deals are here, including deep discounts on Echo devices and Ring Video Doorbells. Plus, the just-announced Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset is now available for pre-order, and you can get Asgard’s Wrath 2 with it for free if you pre-order from Best Buy.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, October 2.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Hurry and you can save $10 when you buy $50+ of household essentials, including Scotch tape, Post-It notes, Scotch Brite dish sponges, and more
- Prime members can also get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus $5 off their next order with the promo code PRIME5
- re-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- 🚨 You can score any iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile, no trade-in required — including a $1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max!
- Amazon’s Echo Pop starts at $17.99 on sale, and tons of other Echo smart speakers are discounted
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Get $100 off the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra before it sells out
- AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are down to $199
- The brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $19 off, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is already $9 off
- AirPods 3 are $149.99 on sale, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- Be sure to visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS 🚨
- Prime members save big on Echo speakers, Ring Video Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Echo Show smart displays, Fire Tablets, Echo Buds, and more!
- PHILIPS 3000 Series air fryer: $79.95 (reg. $180)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 3-camera system: $99.99 (reg. $250)
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: $109.99 (reg. $200)
- Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar: $198 (reg. $400)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Bluetooth earbuds: $79.99 (reg. $180)
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
- Get best-selling EIGHTREE smart plugs with Alexa and Google for just $4 each
- Save up to 29% on Tile Bluetooth item finders
- Check out this great sale on computer accessories that everyone needs
- Here are 11 pages of deals for your kitchen and bathrooms
