Today’s deals: Early Prime Day 2 sales, $199 Apple Watch SE, Halloween candy, Ninja air fryer, more

In case you somehow missed the amazing news, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is official! Prime Day 2 happens on October 11-12, which is just a couple of weeks away. And it’s going to be packed with early Black Friday that only Prime members can unlock.
Needless to say, you won’t have to wait until October 11 and October 12 for the deals to begin. Amazon already has a ton of early Prime Day 2 deals available now! You’ll find some on this special Amazon page, and we’ll show you even more in today’s daily deals roundup.
Featured deals in today’s roundup:
Highlights in today’s deals roundup include awesome one-day sales on Halloween candy and a Ninja Foodi air fryer oven, Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.98 or $9 off AirPods Pro 2 (first deal ever!), super popular Amysen smart plugs for just $3.49 each, a new all-time low price on a Reolink 4K NVR security camera system (read our Reolink camera system review!) the Apple Watch SE for an all-time low of $199, Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat for $189 instead of $250, a massive discount on the stunning XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector, and more.
Also, as we mentioned, Amazon is running some seriously impressive early deals ahead of the big Prime Early Access Sale in October. Our two favorites are the Echo Dot with 2 free GE smart bulbs for $39.99 ($64 value) and the Echo Show 5 with 2 free GE smart bulbs for $39.99 ($109 value)!
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.
Best Deals Right Now
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Halloween candy, a best-selling Ninja Foodi air fryer oven, top-rated air mattresses, Sun Joe outdoor tools, and INNOCN computer monitors
- 🎉 Prime Early Access Sale: Early deals to shop now 🎉
- 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE!
- Echo Dot with 2 free GE smart bulbs: $39.99 (reg. $64)
- Echo Show 5 with 2 free GE smart bulbs: $39.99 (reg. $109)
- Depstech WF028 wireless borescope camera: $47.99 (reg. $70)
- Depstech WF070 wireless borescope camera: $34.39 (reg. $50)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.98 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: First discount ever!
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $279)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $279.99 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $150 off
- Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $50 off
- AirPods 3: $169 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Ultra: In stock now
- AirPods 2: $119 (reg. $129)
- MacBook Air: $849.99 (reg. $1,000)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $400 off
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (140,000 5-star ratings): $17.46 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set (95,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $38)
- HC Collection bed sheets (58,000 5-star reviews): $13.97 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (50,000+ 5-star reviews): $9.58 (reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $14.72 (reg. $40)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- FREE ECHO DOT: Purchase one of these Fire TV devices along with an Echo Dot. Add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout to get the Dot for free!
Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers
- Give your aching feet a break with 60% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is on sale with a deep discount
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive 58% discount today
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry-erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- See all the best Apple Watch deals in one guide
Special Price Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 20% off Halloween costumes
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- REOLINK 4K Security Camera & NVR System (red our Reolink camera system review!): $424.99 (reg. $530)
- Amysen smart plug 4-pack: $3.49 each (reg. $6.50)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $189 (reg. $249)
- Wyze Cam v3 & cloud bundle: 30% off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (66,000 5-star reviews): $19.97 (reg. $25)
- Angry Orange Stain Sniper bundle (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.00 (reg. $30)
- 📺 TV deals & home theater projectors 📺
- Bose TV Soundbar (rare deal!): $229 (reg. $279)
- Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar: $33.95 (reg. $45)
- 🚨 LG C2 OLED TVs are up to $500 off
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,700)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector: $1,529 (reg. $2,499)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw laser projector: $2,499 (reg. $2,800)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- See all the best laptop deals available today
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook: $89.99 (reg. $259)
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $123.49 (reg. $230)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $499 (reg. $660)
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals include deep discounts on so many best-sellers
- Walmart has a big sale with “huge fall savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to check out
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Do you want to check out all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!
⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐
