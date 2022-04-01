Study says this $27 sleep aid works 20x better than anything else

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You are not alone. That is the single most important thing to remember if you’re reading this right now and you have been dealing with sleep problems. That’s why so many people out there look on Amazon for the best sleep aids.

Issues ranging from difficulty staying asleep to full-blown insomnia affect countless people out there. The sleep aids market is expected to soar to more than $110 billion annually by 2025. Of course, the reason for that is not exactly a mystery: Lots and lots of people need sleep aids.

It’s absolutely vital to get high-quality, restful sleep each night, and yet it’s something that so many people struggle with. When a company or product claims to have a simple solution to help you sleep, it’s only natural that people will jump at the chance to try it out.

Before you resort to sleeping pills or expensive sleep aids, there’s something else that everyone out there should consider trying. And a recent study from Sweden said that this one simple thing is 20 times more likely than anything else on the market to help you beat insomnia.

The study is talking about weighted blankets, and Amazon has a few best-sellers in stock right now with discounts.

I happen to be one of the many millions upon millions of people who struggle with sleep problems all the time. Whether you have occasional difficulty falling asleep or full-blown insomnia that makes you feel completely helpless, you obviously know that your life would be better if you got more sleep and higher quality sleep.

Studies have shown that sleep impacts everything from energy levels to overall health. That means a full night of restful sleep is crucial in so many ways. That’s right, a lack of sleep actually has the potential to cause serious health problems.

Are you finally ready to do something about it? Well, we may have just the thing to help.

There are countless studies out there that look to shed light on potential cures for insomnia, but one recent study really caught our interest. It’s a peer-reviewed study that was published by researchers from Sweden in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

While it’s certainly an intriguing read from start to finish, plenty of you would likely prefer to skip to the important part. Here’s the key takeaway: The researchers said a simple weighted blanket is 20 times more likely to cure sleeplessness than any other sleep aid they tested.

Weighted blankets have been popular for so long, and now you know why. Not only do they work, but they’re so much better than anything else on the market right now when it comes to helping people sleep.

The weight of the blanket creates a soothing feeling that has been scientifically proven to help people sleep. Looking to find out for yourself just how helpful a high-quality weighted blanket can be? Don’t worry, we’ve got some great options.

It should be safe to assume that we all have enough stress in our lives right now. The last thing we want to worry about struggling with is sleep problems. What you might not realize, however, is that the quality of the sheets on your bed can have a pretty big impact on the quality of sleep you’re getting at night.

A good bed pillow is a must and so is a mattress that’s comfortable and supportive. But sheets can play a big role as well since they impact important things like comfort and temperature regulation.

Some people think you need to pay a fortune for good sheets. But that’s definitely not the case. And today, we’ve got the perfect example for you to showcase that fact.

The Danjoor 1800 thread count super soft sheets set has a new lower price, so you can pick up a set on sale for just $21.50. How good are they, you ask. Well, if the whopping 90,000+ 5-star reviews don’t prove it, we don’t know what will!

So many people have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress.

There are easier, less expensive ways to address the problem. You should definitely consider trying to revitalize your current mattress first because you can do it for next to nothing. And there’s no better tool for the job than Amazon’s best mattress topper.

There’s a great sale right now on Amazon on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill. This best-selling pillow top mattress cover has 44,000 5-star ratings and another 10,000+ 4-star reviews. Plus, it checks every box you could possibly want to check. It’s hypoallergenic, it’s incredibly comfy, it’s easy to wash, and it takes just seconds to put it on any mattress.

This perennial best-seller happens to be on sale right now for as little as $40 instead of the regular price. Full retail ranges from $60 to $90 depending on which size you need.

