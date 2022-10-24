Today’s deals: Early Black Friday deals, $25 Fire Stick 4K, $99 Apple TV 4K, Crest, Oral-B, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Yes, there are still a bunch of Prime Early Access deals that Amazon forgot to end, and you should definitely check them out. But now, there are also a bunch of early Black Friday 2022 deals available online! We’ve rounded up some of the hottest early sales in our guide, so don’t miss out.

In addition to all that, we’ve rounded up some of today’s top deals right here in this article. There are some stellar offers at retailers all around the web. For example, Crutchfield’s weekly sale has some awesome offers among its weekly deals, like a big sale on Philips Hue.

Highlights in today’s roundup include Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for just $139.99 at Best Buy, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs for just $3.99 each, the Apple TV 4K at the lowest-ever price of just $99.99, Danjor Linens 1800 thread count sheets with 97,000 5-star reviews for only $15.99 instead of $50, Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones for just $249 instead of $329, and plenty more.

Plus, eligible shoppers can get the Fire TV Stick 4K at an all-time low price of just $24.99! Just use the coupon code UP4KFTV at checkout. Check out our coverage of this awesome Fire TV Stick 4K deal for more info and for Amazon’s terms & conditions.

Also, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Crest Whitestrips & Oral-B electric toothbrushes, men’s grooming products from Dove & Axe, The Body Shop products, Waterpik Cordless Pearl, and Target’s best daily deals.

50% Off Fire TV Stick 4K with code UP4KFTV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Coupon Code: UP4KFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: Was $249, Now $239 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) Price: $29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price: Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black List Price: $329.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $80.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price: $249.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $130.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop Computer, 14" IPS FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, 4GB DDR… List Price: $299.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $129.00 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle - DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Including Health +… List Price: $229.00 Price: $144.00 You Save: $85.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price: $163.93 Price: $54.99 You Save: $108.94 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Upgraded, with added security features and a sleek design (existing d… Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation Price: $199.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $851.71 You Save: $147.29 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

