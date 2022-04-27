Fire TV Stick 4K price slashed to $39.99 in unadvertised sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking for examples of Black Friday deals that are somehow still available right now at Amazon? Well, we’ve got plenty to choose from, including a fantastic Fire TV Stick 4K price cut that’s about to disappear.

The star of the show is Amazon’s sale on AirPods Pro with MagSafe. They’re currently on sale for just $174.99, which is a huge $60 discount! You’ll even find #1 best-selling luxurious bed sheets with 90,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $39.99. That’s even cheaper than it was on Black Friday!

But wait until you see Amazon’s current Fire TV Stick 4K deal. This unadvertised sale might be the lowest Fire TV Stick 4K price you’ll find for quite some time. Possibly until Prime Day 2022 this summer!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There’s only one problem: this deal is probably going to end soon. The Fire TV Stick Lite was on sale as well earlier this month, but that ended abruptly. Since Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K price discount is nowhere to be found on the Amazon device deals page, it could definitely disappear at any moment.

Amazon’s unadvertised Fire TV deal

After Black Friday last year, Amazon issued a press release once its big sale wrapped up announcing all of Black Friday 2021’s best-selling products. Now, the #1 best-selling item in the entire world from Black Friday is back on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in a while.

Black Friday was obviously huge for Amazon device deals, and that’s the case each and every year. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product was on sale with a deep discount.

Image source: Amazon

Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were discounted as well. Unfortunately, all of those great deals disappeared when Black Friday and Cyber Week came to an end. That means you missed out if you didn’t take advantage earlier this week.

Thankfully, we have some great news if you missed out.

A surprise sale popped up on the #1 best-selling item from Black Friday last year. Instead of $50, you can snag a Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $39.99 right now thanks to a special unadvertised deal.

Hidden Fire TV Stick 4K price cut

Image source: Amazon

The $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is available right now for $39.99. That’s a nice big 20% discount off the normal retail price.

That means Amazon’s most popular streaming media dongle is on sale for less than the cheaper Fire TV Stick! You would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can get 4K and HDR for even less.

Sure, the discount isn’t quite as deep as the one we saw ahead of the holidays. But it might be the best deal you’ll find until Prime Day 2022.

Some people are looking to add streaming apps to a “dumb” TV. Others are sick and tired of the terrible proprietary interface that’s built into their smart TV. In either case, this is an awesome way to save some money on one of the best streaming devices out there right now.

Of note, Amazon is running another sale for “qualifying customers” only. We’re not sure what that means since it’s intentionally vague. But if you pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with the coupon code ADDFTV, you might be able to pay just $34.99.

That’s $5 less than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K while it’s on sale! If you’re eligible for this deal, you should definitely take advantage.

This is a hidden Fire TV Stick 4K Max price discount that’s scheduled to end on June 30. You can read more about the deal on Amazon’s terms and conditions page.

Fire TV Stick 4K fast facts

Image source: Amazon

Here are some key takeaways if you’re shopping for a new Fire TV Stick 4K:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

