Amazon announced its best-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – will you get them all?

Each and every year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too.

In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that so many of these perennial best-sellers already have massive Black Friday discounts now!

Amazon best-selling Black Friday deals

Amazon’s deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible last year. We saw all-time low prices on practically every best-selling product you can think of. Of course, not everything can be a best-seller. But when Amazon announced the best-selling Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals, no one was surprised.

Wondering which products were best-sellers during Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events? We’ll tell you right here.

It should go without saying that the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K were at the top of the list. Amazon promotes its own devices quite aggressively, after all. These two gadgets were available at a fraction of the cost of their already-affordable prices. And incredibly, they’re also both on sale right now either at or near their Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices from last year!

Other best-selling deals from Amazon’s announcements in recent years include Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Plush Gel Pillows, the Instant Pot Duo, the Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, the BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Star Projector, and the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. They all happen to have huge discounts right now, with prices starting at just $18.46!

Below, we’ll share more info on all the products Amazon announced as its Black Friday best-selling deals and Cyber Monday best-sellers.

Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is a best-selling Black Friday deal each and every year. That goes without saying. What’s incredible this year, however, is that the Dot is already on sale for just $24.99. That’s the same price we’ve seen on Black Friday in some recent years!

It’s worth noting that the newer 4th-generation Echo Dot is also on sale right now. Get one bundled with an Echo Auto and you’ll save $20. But so many of our readers are jumping at the chance to get a 3rd-gen Dot for just $24.99. That price is amazing!

Here are some key takeaways:

Amazon’s 3rd-generation Echo Dot is believed to be the #1 best-selling Alexa smart speaker of all time!

This is the Alexa speaker that really started the Alexa voice assistant revolution

It’s Amazon’s most compact Alexa smart speaker ever

Fits perfectly in tight spaces or on your counter without taking up too much room

Features loud, rich sound and a sleek fabric design

You can even pair two Echo Dots together for stereo sound

Ask Alexa questions or give voice commands from anywhere in the room

Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more

Stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and other popular services



Turn on your lights, lock your doors, control the temperature in your house, and more

A hands-free calling feature lets you chat with your friends and family without touching your smartphone

Alexa has thousands of skills and nearly all of them are accessible with the Echo Dot

Fire TV Stick 4K

Are you looking for another perennial top-seller that’s already on sale with a monster Black Friday discount? Look no further than the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Amazon just released a brand new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K. Believe it or not, it’s already on sale with a HUGE discount. Anyone and everyone can pick one up today for $34.99 instead of $50. That’s already a great price, but some shoppers can save even more. Try the coupon code ADDFTV21 at checkout and you can get yours for just $29.99!

This is guaranteed to be a best-selling Black Friday deal from Amazon, and it’s already down to the lowest price ever. Here are some key details:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity

The AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test is another best-seller each and every year. Amazon has mentioned it time and time again in its post-Black Friday announcements. Will it be a best-selling Black Friday deal again this year? Everyone loves giving DNA tests as gifts, so the odds are definitely good.

The AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test is the #1 selling consumer DNA test

Millions of people have used it over the years

According to AncestryDNA, more than 1 billion family connections have been made



This accurate DNA test can narrow down your family origins to more than 350 different regions

AncestryDNA says it offers two times more geographic detail than rival tests

says it offers two times more geographic detail than rival tests This test also provides the recent migration paths of your ancestors

Sometimes, you even get the stories behind your ancestors’ journies

Instant Pot Duo Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Instant Pots are always best-selling deals on Black Friday. And if there’s one model that has been particularly popular over the years, it’s the Instant Pot Duo. Look for this pressure cooker to get a huge discount on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Or, you can get Black Friday pricing right now on some even better models. Examples include the Instant Pot Duo Plus and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer. Both models are $30 off right now!

If you want to stick with the original Duo, here are some key takeaways:

The Instant Pot Duo is seven different cooking appliances in one

It’s the hottest kitchen device on the market!

This best-selling model is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, and food warmer in one

The possibilities are endless

13 customizable one-touch smart programs let you make your commonly used recipes in an instant

It’s so easy to clean thanks to the dishwasher safe inner pot and lid

More than 10 safety features ensure that your family is safe while your Instant Pot is hard at work

Download the free Instant Pot app for recipes and more

More best-selling Black Friday deals & Cyber Monday deals

There are some more products that are best-selling Black Friday deals every year at Amazon. Needless to say, there’s plenty of overlap with best-selling Cyber Monday deals. Here are some that are already discounted:

