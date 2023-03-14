Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, huge 4K smart TV sale, Sony earbuds, Roomba robot vacuums, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive discounts on best-sellers. Apple’s AirPods are on sale for just $99 and the AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, a $49 discount. There’s also a huge sale on 4K smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. You can save on Roomba robot vacuums as well, with prices starting at just $179. Plus, Echo Buds noise cancelling earbuds and the Apple Watch Ultra are on sale at the lowest prices yet.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite tech deals from Tuesday, March 14.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Shark cordless stick vacuums, IPL hair removal guns, OKP robot vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon