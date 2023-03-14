Apple Watch Ultra is down to the best price yet with this $70 discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and best smartwatch that Apple has released so far. Thanks to its large titanium case and advanced features, it’s also Apple’s most expensive watch model so far. Thanks to an Apple Watch Ultra sale that’s currently taking place on Amazon, however, you can get one for yourself at the lowest price ever.

You’ll find several Apple Watch Ultra models on sale right now with a $20 discount. But on top of that, a select few also have an extra $50 taken off at checkout. That makes your final price $729.99, which is the lowest price yet for the Apple Watch Ultra.

Available on Amazon

We’re not sure what prompted this, but the holidays came early for Apple Watches over at Amazon this year. There’s currently an Apple Watch Series 8 sale as well as an Apple Watch SE sale, both of which slash those models to all-time low prices.

Now, in addition to those deals, the Apple Watch Ultra is also on sale at the lowest price yet.

As long as your wrist is big enough to handle the massive 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, it’s definitely Apple’s best smartwatch yet. You get all the features from the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, plus some extras.

First and foremost, the Apple Watch Ultra design is unlike any other model we’ve seen so far. It’s larger, of course, but it’s also a totally different shape. The flat screen gives it a great look and the protruding digital crown guard is also a first. Plus, you get a titanium housing and an extra shortcut thanks to the Action Button on the left side that’s orange.

On top of all that, the Apple Watch Ultra also has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch model so far. It can’t match rugged models from other brands like Garmin, but it’s also packed full of iPhone integrations that you’ll never find on a smartwatch from any other brand.

Available on Amazon

At $799, the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely a pricey proposition. Over at Amazon right now, however, you’ll find several models on sale for $779.99. Then, on top of that, a select few Apple Watch Ultra models have an extra $50 taken off at checkout.

That drops your price to just $729.99, which is the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch Ultra. And be sure to check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more.