Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $189 Roomba, Bose speakers, Acer laptops, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Presidents’ Day is now over, but Tuesday’s top deals include plenty of lingering sales with the lowest prices of the year. Apple’s AirPods 2 are back in stock at Amazon for $99, though you can expect them to sell out again soon. Luckily, AirPods Pro are also on sale at the lowest price ever. You’ll also find deals on Roomba robot vacuums, Acer laptops, Bose portable Bluetooth speakers, and plenty more. Plus, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches are on sale with $50 discounts.
This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals that we found on Tuesday, February 21.
Today’s top tech deals
- AirPods 2 are back in stock for the first time this month, and they’re down to just $99
- Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at the lowest price ever, just $199.99
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for discounts on other AirPods models
- Don’t miss today’s Fitbit deals, with prices starting at just $78.95
- Save up to 30% off Bose portable Bluetooth speakers
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4 each
- You can save up to $500 in Amazon’s MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) sale, or save $200 on the new M2 MacBook Pro (lowest price ever)
- Amazon is running a big sale on Acer laptops and more
- The top-rated HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $67.99 renewed
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available right now
- Roomba robot vacuum deals today start a $189 for the Roomba 692 with strong suction and Alexa
- You can get an Echo Dot for free with the promo code FREEDOT22 when you buy the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $89.99, or any of these other Fire TV models
- Be sure to visit our guide to read about other Echo Dot deals
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout
ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Samsung stick vacuums, Dremel tools & accessories, office chairs, and Target’s best daily deals.
