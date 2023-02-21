Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $189 Roomba, Bose speakers, Acer laptops, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Presidents’ Day is now over, but Tuesday’s top deals include plenty of lingering sales with the lowest prices of the year. Apple’s AirPods 2 are back in stock at Amazon for $99, though you can expect them to sell out again soon. Luckily, AirPods Pro are also on sale at the lowest price ever. You’ll also find deals on Roomba robot vacuums, Acer laptops, Bose portable Bluetooth speakers, and plenty more. Plus, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches are on sale with $50 discounts.

This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals that we found on Tuesday, February 21.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Samsung stick vacuums, Dremel tools & accessories, office chairs, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.00 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $15.99 ($4 each) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… $229.95 $179.95 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $189.00 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 $65.99 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 $23.09 ($5.77 each) Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… $199.95 $129.95 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $349 (save $50) $349 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $379 (save $50) $379 at Best Buy

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon