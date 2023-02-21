Beats Fit Pro come with a free $25 Amazon gift card right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple on Tuesday announced three new colors for Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. They’re nice, but they’re certainly not for everyone. If you’re in the market for new Beats Fit Pro and the new colorways don’t appeal to you, there’s a deal available right now that you should definitely check out.

Amazon is offering Beats Fit Pro with a $25 Amazon gift card for the regular retail price of $199.95. That makes the $25 a free bonus, and it’s available with each of the four original colors including black and white.

Our comprehensive guide on Amazon gift card deals covers more than a dozen different offers right now. In total, you can score more than $200 in free Amazon credit using the various offers in that roundup. And now, there’s a new sale to add to the list.

In a timely new offer that just popped up on Tuesday, Apple’s Beats Fit Pro come with a free $25 Amazon gift card in all four original colors. That includes Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

That means you’ll pay the regular price of $199.95 for your Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, but you’ll get a $25 bonus along with them.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale with a $50 discount right now, so they can also be had for around $200. But you won’t get the $25 bonus credit with your AirPods. That means if you’ve been having trouble deciding between these two models, Amazon might’ve just helped push you toward the Beats.

On top of the Beats Fit Pro offer, there’s one more Beats deal we want to cover.

Beats Studio3 are among the best wireless noise cancelling headphones in their price range. Unfortunately, that price range is pretty high thanks to a $350 MSRP. Right now at Amazon, however, Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale for $199.95.

That’s a huge 43% discount, and the deal is available on five different colorways.