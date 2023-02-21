Click to Skip Ad
Beats Fit Pro come with a free $25 Amazon gift card right now

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 21st, 2023 12:48PM EST
Beats Fit Pro Studio Buds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple on Tuesday announced three new colors for Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. They’re nice, but they’re certainly not for everyone. If you’re in the market for new Beats Fit Pro and the new colorways don’t appeal to you, there’s a deal available right now that you should definitely check out.

Amazon is offering Beats Fit Pro with a $25 Amazon gift card for the regular retail price of $199.95. That makes the $25 a free bonus, and it’s available with each of the four original colors including black and white.

Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card - Beats Bla…
Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card - Beats Bla… Free $25 Gift Card See Pricing
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-…
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-… $199.95 (save $150) See Pricing

Our comprehensive guide on Amazon gift card deals covers more than a dozen different offers right now. In total, you can score more than $200 in free Amazon credit using the various offers in that roundup. And now, there’s a new sale to add to the list.

In a timely new offer that just popped up on Tuesday, Apple’s Beats Fit Pro come with a free $25 Amazon gift card in all four original colors. That includes Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

That means you’ll pay the regular price of $199.95 for your Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, but you’ll get a $25 bonus along with them.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale with a $50 discount right now, so they can also be had for around $200. But you won’t get the $25 bonus credit with your AirPods. That means if you’ve been having trouble deciding between these two models, Amazon might’ve just helped push you toward the Beats.

Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card - Beats Bla…
Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card - Beats Bla… Free $25 Gift Card See Pricing
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-…
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-… $199.95 (save $150) See Pricing

On top of the Beats Fit Pro offer, there’s one more Beats deal we want to cover.

Beats Studio3 are among the best wireless noise cancelling headphones in their price range. Unfortunately, that price range is pretty high thanks to a $350 MSRP. Right now at Amazon, however, Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale for $199.95.

That’s a huge 43% discount, and the deal is available on five different colorways.

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

