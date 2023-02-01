Today’s deals: $9 wireless charger, Roku sale, Super Bowl TV deals, $72 HP Chromebook, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Top deals of the day on Wednesday include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far in 2023. To start, the #1 best-selling wireless charger on Amazon is only $9.12 when you buy a 2-pack. There are also tons of Super Bowl TV deals available right now, plus Roku deals starting at $24.99. And some of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in a long time are available today, including a renewed HP Chromebook on clearance for just $72.

In this big guide, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, February 1.

Get bonus credit from Amazon

There’s one offer that we need to showcase before we get to all the tech deals. We covered it in our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, but it’s our readers’ favorite deal right now so we need to be sure everyone sees it.

For a limited time, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

All you need to do is use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. Once your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will automatically be added to your account.

Today’s top tech deals

Now, let’s check out today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on RAK Pro tools, TICONN home & apparel, Theraice Rx Migraine Relief Caps and Thermal Compression Sleeves, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/… $31.99 $18.23 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Co… $49.99 $39.76 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) $799.99 at Best Buy

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… $19.99 ($4.99 each) Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $23.99 Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $786.70 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon