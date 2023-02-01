Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
New Shows to Watch Verizon Phone Deals AirPods Deals Netflix Top 10 No Caller ID New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New on Netflix
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $9 wireless charger, Roku sale, Super Bowl TV deals, $72 HP Chromebook, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 1st, 2023 10:41AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Top deals of the day on Wednesday include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far in 2023. To start, the #1 best-selling wireless charger on Amazon is only $9.12 when you buy a 2-pack. There are also tons of Super Bowl TV deals available right now, plus Roku deals starting at $24.99. And some of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in a long time are available today, including a renewed HP Chromebook on clearance for just $72.

In this big guide, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, February 1.

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fas…
Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fas… Only $9.12 each See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $72 (save $178) See Pricing
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $5.77 each See Pricing

Get bonus credit from Amazon

There’s one offer that we need to showcase before we get to all the tech deals. We covered it in our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, but it’s our readers’ favorite deal right now so we need to be sure everyone sees it.

For a limited time, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

All you need to do is use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. Once your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will automatically be added to your account.

Today’s top tech deals

Now, let’s check out today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on RAK Pro tools, TICONN home & apparel, Theraice Rx Migraine Relief Caps and Thermal Compression Sleeves, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/… Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/… $31.99 $18.23 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Co… Roku Streaming Stick 4K | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Co… $49.99 $39.76 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) $799.99 at Best Buy Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… $19.99 ($4.99 each) Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $23.99 Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $786.70 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals