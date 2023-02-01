Today’s deals: $9 wireless charger, Roku sale, Super Bowl TV deals, $72 HP Chromebook, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Top deals of the day on Wednesday include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far in 2023. To start, the #1 best-selling wireless charger on Amazon is only $9.12 when you buy a 2-pack. There are also tons of Super Bowl TV deals available right now, plus Roku deals starting at $24.99. And some of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in a long time are available today, including a renewed HP Chromebook on clearance for just $72.
In this big guide, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, February 1.
Get bonus credit from Amazon
There’s one offer that we need to showcase before we get to all the tech deals. We covered it in our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, but it’s our readers’ favorite deal right now so we need to be sure everyone sees it.
For a limited time, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
All you need to do is use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. Once your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will automatically be added to your account.
Today’s top tech deals
Now, let’s check out today’s top tech deals:
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Yootech wireless charger is only $9.12 each when you buy a 2-pack
- Get an HP Chromebook 11.6 on clearance for $72 renewed, down from $250
- Or, upgrade to the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop for $379 instead of $959 — that’s a huge $580 discount
- Visit our extensive guide for more of today’s best laptop deals
- Roku deals today start at just $24.99 for the Roku Express and $39 for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K
- You can get the MacBook Air (M1) for just $799.99, or save $400 off the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
- Don’t miss all the great Super Bowl TV deals available right now
- The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV is on sale for $89.99, and there are more Fire TV deals to (plus, get a free Echo Dot with coupon code FREEDOT22)
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- Amazon has so many renewed iPhone deals and prices start at $140
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on RAK Pro tools, TICONN home & apparel, Theraice Rx Migraine Relief Caps and Thermal Compression Sleeves, and Target’s best daily deals.
