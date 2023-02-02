Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, Galaxy S23 preorder bonus, $70 off Apple Watch S8, air fryers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Thursday’s roundup of top deals includes some of the best offers we’ve seen so far this year. For example, the Apple Watch Series 8 is down to an all-time low thanks to a $70 discount on certain models. Also, AirPods are down to $99 on Amazon if you get a pair before they sell out. And Philips air fryer ovens are on sale for one day only.
On top of that, BGR Deals readers have a special offer that gets them an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. All you have to do is follow this link and preorder any of the three new models. That means you’ll get up to $150 in credit plus a free storage upgrade.
Special deals with free credit
Our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals is packed full of impressive offers. But there are two particularly good sales that we want to draw your attention to.
First, as we mentioned earlier, Samsung is running some fantastic Galaxy S23 preorder offers. Preorder the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Plus and you’ll get a free storage upgrade plus a $100 Samsung credit. The entry-level Galaxy S23 also includes a free storage upgrade, plus a $50 Samsung credit.
By following this link, you’ll get both of those deals plus an extra $50 bonus credit from Samsung. Or, if you’d rather preorder the Galaxy S23 from Amazon, you’ll get a free storage upgrade plus an Amazon gift card worth $50 or $100 depending on the model.
On top of that, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
All you need to do is use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. Once your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will automatically be added to your account.
Today’s top tech deals
Those offers are great, but now it’s time to check out today’s top tech deals, including Dreametech’s new H12 Pro wet and dry vacuum:
- Apple AirPods are down to $99, but they’re going to sell out fast
- You can also pick up 1st-gen AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99
- Apple Watch Series 8 is up to $70 off right now at Amazon
- Find other models on sale in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- The $200 Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to $139.99 today
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- The #1 best-selling Yootech wireless charger is down to $9.12 when you buy a 2-pack
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11.6 on clearance for $70 renewed, down from $250
- Or, upgrade to the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop for $380 instead of $959
- Check out more of the best laptop deals you can find online
- You can get the MacBook Air (M1) for just $799.99, or save $400 off the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
- The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV is on sale for $89.99, and there are more Fire TV deals to (plus, get a free Echo Dot with coupon code FREEDOT22)
- Amazon has tons of renewed iPhone deals with prices starting at $150
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Philips air fryers, Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kits, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $157.99 Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $429.99 Save up to 14% SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + Storage Upgrade + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory U… $1,199.99 (save $200) Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation $199.99 $139.99 Save up to 30% Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/… $31.99 $18.23 Save up to 43% Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 20% Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $781.69 Save up to 22% ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99