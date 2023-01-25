Today’s deals: $5 smart plugs, $50 Instant air fryer, $27 electric toothbrush, 4K TV deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Wednesday’s top deals include some of the best offers we’ve seen so far in 2023. Best-selling WiFi smart plugs are down to just $4.99 each right now. Plus, there are several discounts on popular air fryer ovens like an Instant Vortex air fryer for $49.95 and a Ninja air fryer for $89.99 instead of $130. And you won’t want to miss the current crop of 4K TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl.

Here, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals of the day that we know our readers will love.

Today’s top deals

Today’s top tech deals are terrific, but there are two other offers we want to cover first.

One gets you a $20 bonus credit when spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. That includes products from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more. The second offer is for Prime members only. You can save up to $20 on a Grubhub order with a special coupon code. Check out the details right here, and you’ll find more offers like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals

Now it’s time to check out today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush (only $27!), URBNFit Fitness & Yoga Gear, Urban Villa Kitchen Towels & Dinner Napkins, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) $29.99 $19.97 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $199.95 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 $38.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals, 4 Quar… $129.99 $89.99 Save up to 31% Available on Amazon

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Prime Members Get $20 Off A Grubhub Order Save $20 $20 Off Grubhub

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Wireless Charging Case $199.99 (reg. $249) Only $199.99 at Verizon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,499.00 $1,349.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $18.99 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.95 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

