Anker charging accessories start at $19 in Amazon’s big sale

Some of the most popular Anker charging accessories are available with deep discounts today in a big Amazon sale. That includes Anker chargers, cables, portable powerbanks, and more.

Prices start at just $19.19 for a 2-pack of Anker USB-C chargers. You’ll also find discounts of up to 49% on products like the popular Anker 100W dual-port USB-C charger. Plus, some of the hottest new products are on sale, like the Anker 623 Magnetic Battery.

You can shop the entire Anker sale on this page, or check out the highlights we’ve collected in this roundup.

When it comes to charging accessories, there are hundreds if not thousands of different brands out there. If you want your electronics to be safe, however, some people would say that you really only have two good options.

First, you can use the OEM charger that came with your device. That’s fine, but what if you want faster charging speeds? Or what if you want to charge your gadget in the car or on the go?

That’s where the second option comes in: Anker.

Anker has built a reputation as the #1 maker of chargers and charging accessories. The company has sold millions of products over the years, and now some of its most popular items are on sale at great prices.

Amazon is running a big sale right now on Anker charging accessories. Dozens of different products are included in the sale, from wall chargers and portable batteries to cables and more.

Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cables are down to $26.24 for a 3-pack. That’s a 25% discount. You can also pick up a 2-pack of Anker USB-C chargers for just over $19.

For those searching for portable charging solutions, the Anker 337 Power Bank is a must-have. This 26800mAh powerbank has more than 29,000 5-star reviews, and it retails for $66. Today, it’s on sale for $55.98, a 15% discount.

The Anker 623 Magnetic Battery is a terrific option if you want something newer and more versatile.

This portable powerbank comes in several colors and is designed to work with the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, and the iPhone 14 series. It uses Apple’s MagSafe technology to attach to the back of your iPhone, and it packs a 5000mAh battery.

Anker 623 Magnetic Battery (White) $69.99 $44.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

With a retail price of $70, the Anker 623 Magnetic Battery is already cheaper than Apple’s own MagSafe battery pack. It also packs a nifty added feature thanks to the built-in kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientation.

During Amazon’s big sale, this awesome power pack is down to just $44.99. That’s less than half of what Apple charges for its own magnetic power pack.

There are plenty of other great deals in Amazon’s big sale on Anker charging accessories, so be sure to scroll through the sale page.