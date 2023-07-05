Today’s deals: $5 Amazon credit, $4 smart plugs, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Philips Hue sale, more

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are super impressive this year, but there are also so many deals available to everyone. Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $4.25 each on sale. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $24.99, an all-time low. So many Philips Hue smart lights are on sale, and AirPods Pro are on sale for only $162 with Amazon’s Renewed Premium program.
This big roundup includes my picks for the best deals of the day on Wednesday, July 5.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: 🤑 Prime members get a $5 Amazon bonus credit with a $50+ Amazon eGift card (read BGR’s guide on the best Amazon gift card deals to learn how to get the bonus credit for free!)
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are the best in the business, and they have a rare $70 discount today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($56.16, which is 20% off!)
- Get the blazing-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the all-time low price of $24.99 (Prime members only)
- Other Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Save $600 on the hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator with two 220W solar panels!
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- There’s a Philips Hue LightStrip sale covering four different models
- You’ll also find tons of other Philips Hue deals right now on Amazon
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Get the new Roomba 676 robot vacuum for just $148.50 — that’s the cheapest iRobot model ever
- Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $100 discount
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The stunning LG A2 48-inch OLED TV is down to $599.99 instead of $1,300 at Best Buy
- Want to spend way less? Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
- Amazon’s Blink home security camera sale has prices starting at just $17.50
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
In addition to the $5 Amazon bonus credit deal for Prime members that I told you about before, you’ll find a few more deals right here.
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: