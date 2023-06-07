Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $269 iPad, $127 August lock, Bose headphones, Shark vacuums, more

Published Jun 7th, 2023 9:09AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Wednesday’s best tech deals include super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for only $4 each. Apple’s 9th-gen iPad is down to $269.99 and the August Smart Lock + Connect is $127 instead of $200. Bose headphones and Shark vacuums are on sale, too. And there’s a Blink security camera sale with the best prices of the year so far. Plus, I’ll show you how to get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for just $24.99 while everyone else pays $34.99.

Beyond those deals, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.

This big roundup is packed full of BGR’s favorite daily deals on Wednesday, June 7.

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

$15 credit from Amazon

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

