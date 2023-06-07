Blink security cameras are up to 49% off for Father’s Day

Blink home security camera deals and Blink Video Doorbell deals seem to come and go fairly often these days. Amazon has been running sales on its Blink device lineup practically every month. I’ve been tracking all of Amazon’s Blink deals in 2023 since I’m a big fan of the brand. Now, ahead of Father’s Day 2023, I can confirm that Amazon’s current sale has the best prices of the year so far on Blink cameras and Blink Video Doorbells.

Prices start at $34.99 if you want a Blink Video Doorbell, making it one of the cheapest options out there. Or, if you want a Blink Mini camera that everyone loves so much, you can get one for $24.99 or a 3-pack for $53.99, which drops your price to $18 each. You’ll find more deals on Amazon’s sale page, or you can read on to find out why I recommend Blink cameras.

As BGR’s longtime readers know, I have tested practically every wireless home security camera out there. In my expert opinion, Blink offers the best balance of quality, features, and value.

I recommend them to friends and family all the time, and I even set up a Blink home security camera system at my parents’ house. They love how reliable the cameras are and how easy the Blink app is to use.

Even at full retail, Blink cameras offer excellent value that undercuts every similar security camera system from top brands. Now, while they’re on sale, Blink camera prices are unbeatable.

Beginning with the super-popular Blink Video Doorbell, this already-affordable model is on sale right now for only $34.99. That’s the lowest price ever for this model. Check out our Blink Video Doorbell review, and you’ll see how much bang for your buck this video doorbell offers.

It also works with Alexa, of course, and it’s a must-have addition to any Blink setup. Or, it’s a great point of entry if this will be your first Blink camera.

As far as Blink home security cameras go, all the most popular models are on sale with deep discounts right now. That includes the newest addition to Blink’s indoor camera lineup, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, which is currently on sale for $41.99 instead of $60.

This awesome camera pans and tilts, as the name suggests. That means you can place one camera just about anywhere in a room, and you’ll get full 360-degree coverage as you pan and tilt the camera using the Blink app.

Definitely check out our Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera review for more details and to see why I recommend it so highly.

Other popular Blink home security cameras also have deals this week, and many are available at all-time low prices. That includes Blink Outdoor cameras starting at $59.99 instead of $100 or Blink Outdoor add-on cameras for $53.99 each. That’s an incredible price for a waterproof camera with 2-year battery life.

The Blink Floodlight camera is on sale with a 29% discount, dropping it to an all-time low price of $90.99. And the biggest discounts are available on Blink bundles, of course.

Check out all the Blink camera deals and Blink Video Doorbell deals right here on Amazon’s site. You’ll also find a few more of our favorite offers down below.