Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $20 Echo Dot, $195 AirPods Pro, Anker headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals on Monday start with a huge 50% discount on the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen. It’s the most popular Echo speaker of all time, and it’s down to the lowest price of the year. You can get best-selling KMC smart plugs for $4 each, and there are nine different Anker headphones deals today. You can also take advantage of Amazon’s 2021 iPad sale to get the 10.2-inch iPad at its lowest price ever, just $249.99.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite sales available on Monday, February 27.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Anker headphones, Amazon smart home devices, handheld garment steamers, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $19.99 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $15.99 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.00 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $194.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 $59.99 Save up to 14% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray $329.00 $249.99 Save up to 24% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.95 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $370.00 Save up to 61% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.99 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… $549.99 $399.00 ($399.00 / Count) Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.99 Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon