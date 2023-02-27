Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $20 Echo Dot, $195 AirPods Pro, Anker headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today’s top deals on Monday start with a huge 50% discount on the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen. It’s the most popular Echo speaker of all time, and it’s down to the lowest price of the year. You can get best-selling KMC smart plugs for $4 each, and there are nine different Anker headphones deals today. You can also take advantage of Amazon’s 2021 iPad sale to get the 10.2-inch iPad at its lowest price ever, just $249.99.
In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite sales available on Monday, February 27.
Today’s top tech deals
- Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is down to $19.99, a huge 50% discount
- Visit our guide for more Echo Dot deals
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low price of $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout
- Anker headphones are on sale for one day one, with prices starting at $59.99
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are back in stock on Amazon, and they’re down to $99
- 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $194.99 or get AirPods Pro 2 for 229.99
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for discounts on other AirPods models
- A 2021 iPad sale slashes Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad to $249.99, the lowest price ever
- The HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for $59.99 renewed, a huge $190 discount from the regular price of $250
- There’s also a 60% discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop, dropping the price to $378 from $959
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available now
- Roomba robot vacuum deals start at $179 today for the Roomba 694
- Check out our coverage for more deals from this big Roomba robot vacuum sale
- Get the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for only $89.99, which is almost 50% off
- Don’t forget to add a free Echo Dot along with it — just drop both in your cart and use the coupon code FREEDOT22 when you check out
- Other Fire TV models are also eligible for a free Echo Dot
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Anker headphones, Amazon smart home devices, handheld garment steamers, and Target’s best daily deals.
