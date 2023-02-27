2021 Apple iPad is on sale for $250, a new all-time low

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Just last week, we told you about a terrific sale that slashed the 10.2-inch iPad to just $269. That was a great deal indeed, offering $60 of savings on what is undoubtedly still the most popular iPad model among our readers. If you missed that sale, however, it turns out that you’re in luck. That’s because Amazon is offering an even better deal right now on Apple’s 2021 iPad.

Right now, the 9th-Gen iPad from 2021 is on sale for just $249.99. That’s an $80 discount, and it’s also a new all-time low price for Apple’s most affordable iPad tablet.

When it comes to value and overall bang-for-your-buck in general, it’s tough to beat the 10.2-inch iPad. It has a big, bright display that’s fantastic for browsing the web or streaming movies and shows from the likes of Netflix, or any other streaming service.

The 2021 iPad is also great for casual gaming and plenty more. Despite the fact that it was released almost two years ago, this iPad model is still smoother and more powerful than plenty of Android tablets that are being released right now.

There’s a newer and more colorful 10.9-inch iPad in Apple’s lineup now, and it does offer some nice improvements. But it’s also far more expensive, even while it’s discounted right now at Amazon to $429.

The 10.2-inch iPad, on the other hand, starts at $329, which is $120 less than the 10th-generation model’s $449 retail price. Or, if you pick one up right now at Amazon, you’ll pay an all-time low of just $249.99 for the 64GB model. Every other SKU is on sale with an $80 discount as well.

Of note, the same iPad deals are available right now at Best Buy.

Finally, as we mentioned earlier, there are a few other iPad models on sale right now with varying discounts. Apple’s newer 10.9-inch iPad is $20 off today, which isn’t much of a discount. If you want the best of the best, however, you can save $80 on the blazing-fast iPad Pro 11-inch.