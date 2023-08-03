Today’s deals: $35 Echo Dot, 14% off AirTags, Sony TV sale, Roomba robot vacuum deals, more

Top tech deals on Thursday include 5th-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for just $34.99 each thanks to Amazon’s Certified Refurbished sale. Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers are 14% off right now, and there’s a big sale on Sony TVs with prices from $398. Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, too. And you’ll save up to $1,000 when you pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In this big roundup, we’ll show you our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, August 3.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon