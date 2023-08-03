Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $35 Echo Dot, 14% off AirTags, Sony TV sale, Roomba robot vacuum deals, more

By
Published Aug 3rd, 2023 9:04AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Top tech deals on Thursday include 5th-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for just $34.99 each thanks to Amazon’s Certified Refurbished sale. Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers are 14% off right now, and there’s a big sale on Sony TVs with prices from $398. Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, too. And you’ll save up to $1,000 when you pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.

In this big roundup, we’ll show you our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, August 3.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $425+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals