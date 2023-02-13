Today’s deals: $3.82 smart plugs, Beats headphones deals, $199 AirPods Pro 2, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Monday’s top deals include big discounts on Apple products like the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2. You’ll also find best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for just $3.82 each, which is the best price of 2023 so far. Also, several Beats headphones models are discounted today, including Beats Solo3 for just $99.95.
Also, BGR readers are almost out of time to score an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. If you want to save up to $150 while everyone else only saves $100, there are only a few days left to take advantage.
Today’s top tech deals
So many of the most popular products we cover are on sale today with deep discounts. Here are some of our favorite deals:
- An Apple Watch Ultra sale on Amazon drops it to $729.99, the lowest price ever
- Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off in every size and color at Best Buy
- Get AirPods Pro 2 on sale at the lowest price ever, just $199
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $3.82 each right now
- The M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the lowest price ever
- A best-selling HP 11-inch Chromebook is on clearance today for $70 renewed, down from $250
- You can also save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro
- The Echo Dot 3 is down to $24.99, or save $10 on the upgraded Echo Dot 5
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23, and other Fire TV Sticks are still on sale
- Beats Solo3 headphones are 50% off at just $99.95 instead of $200
- You’ll also find Beats Studio3 with noise cancelling on sale for $199.95, a $150 discount
- With coupon code FREEDOT22, you can get a free Echo Dot when you buy the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $89.99, or any of these other Fire TV models
ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Moen kitchen & bathroom fixtures, wearable blankets, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $17.99 ($4.50 each) Save up to 43% Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $23.09 ($5.77 each) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.00 Save up to 20% Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70 ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $88 Lefant Robot Vacuums, 2200pa Suction with Small Body Design, WiFi/App/Alexa Control, Automatic… $339.99 $99.99 Save up to 71% Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 40% Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… $199.95 $99.95 Save up to 50% ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14" FHD 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor, 4… $299.99 $199.99 Save up to 33% SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + Storage Upgrade + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory U… $1,479.99 $1,199.99 (save $200) Save up to 19% Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $329 (save $70) Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $359 (save $70) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,199.00 Save up to 12% Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $39.99 $23.99 Save up to 40% Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $746.70 Save up to 25% FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99