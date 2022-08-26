Today’s deals: $279 iPad, JBL Bluetooth speakers, $18 Blink cameras, exercise machines, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There’s about a week and a half to go until Labor Day 2022. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the daily deals on Friday, August 26 are so crazy. We’ve rounded up all the deepest discounts on our readers’ favorite products from Apple, JBL, Sony, HP, Amazon, and more.
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for just $179.99, a new all-time low price of $279.99 for the 10.2-inch iPad, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 107,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, JBL portable Bluetooth speakers on sale, a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here), discounts up to $500 off the stunning new LG C2 OLED TV, deep discounts on exercise machines, and more.
Also, Blink cameras are down to the lowest prices of the season in Amazon’s big sale. Deals start at $17.50 each when you buy a Blink Mini 2-pack!
Last but not least, there’s a big Chromebook sale at Best Buy. You’ll find outstanding deals on Chromebooks from all the top brands. Here are two of our favorites:
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC): $89.99 (reg. $259)
- ASUS 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): $399.99 (reg. $529)
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, exercise machines, gaming PCs, RC trucks, men’s pants & shirts, and Bliss outdoor folding chairs & more
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $279.99 (all-time low price, reg. $329)
- AirPods 2: $99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $149.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $209.99 (reg. $279)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (107,000 5-star ratings): $13.50 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $21.99 (reg. $40)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $29.99 (reg. $40)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap: $34.99 (reg. $45)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (Prime only, reg. $25)
- DeskCycle 2 under-desk pedal exerciser: $159 (reg. $210)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- 🎉 Surprise Amazon deals 🎉
- FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy a Fire TV (details here)
- Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99
- Philips Hue 3-pack: $67.99 (reg. $135)
- Check our earlier coverage for more Philips Hue deals
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 40% off laptops and tablets
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Blink cameras start at $17.50 each
- Roomba 614: $179 (reg. $200)
- Roomba i3+ EVO: $399 (reg. $550)
- iRobot Roomba j7+: $599 (reg. $800)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- Nest Thermostat: $99.99 (reg. $130)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals & home theater projectors 📺
- Smart TV deals start at just $99.99 (Insignia 24-inch smart TV) in this Amazon smart TV sale
- LG C1 OLED TVs are back down to Prime Day prices
- 🚨 Newer LG C2 OLED TVs have discounts up to $500
- Anker Nebula Cosmos: $649.99 (reg. $800)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,399.99 (reg. $1,700)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw laser projector: $2,499 (reg. $2,800)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook: $89.99 (reg. $259)
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119.99 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $339.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $504 (reg. $660)
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
More Top Sales Today
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $259.99 (reg. $310)
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $34.99 instead of $50
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Our Favorite Deals
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals have deep discounts during the retailer’s big back to school sale
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to shop
