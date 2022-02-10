Philips Hue bulbs have rare deals today with amazing prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you on the lookout for good deals on Philips Hue bulbs? Amazon has a great sale going right now and you’re not going to find a better price on A19 bulbs. In fact, there are rare discounts today on several of the most popular Philips Hue smart lights in the world.

Philips Hue A19 Multicolor LED Smart Light Bulbs typically sell for $45 apiece. But if you hurry, Amazon is offering single bulbs for just $38.24. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Or, you can save even more by getting the Philips Hue A19 Multicolor Bulb 3-pack. It’s normally $135, but today it’s somehow on sale for $84.99. That’s just $28.33 per bulb!

There are a few additional deals that you’ll also want to take a look at, and we’ll cover them all right here.

Philips Hue deals for February 2022

There was a time not very long ago when Philips Hue LED deals were so easy to find. They comapny’s smart light bulbs would go on sale all the time at deep discounts. There would be different Philips Hue deals available each week and then nearly every popular bulb in the company’s lineup would be discounted during big sales events.

More recently, however, things have changed. Incredibly, almost no Philips Hue deals were available at all during the Black Friday and Cyber Week sales ahead of the holidays last year.

Opportunities to save on Philips Hue bulbs are definitely quite rare right now. But they do exist and you have to make sure you take advantage when the chance to save some cash does arise. One such opportunity is available right now on Amazon. There, you’ll find a few great deals on some of Philips Hue’s most popular smart lights.

Philips Hue color bulbs

The Philips Hue A19 Multicolor LED Smart Light Bulb is the single most popular bulb the company makes. Of course, it’s quite pricey at $45 a pop. Right now on Amazon, however, you can buy individual bulbs for $38.24 each.

That’s a great price that matches Amazon’s lowest price in over a year for individual color bulbs.

Before you take advantage of that offer, there are more Philips Hue deals you should check out. After all, people typically want more than one bulb.

The best offer on Amazon right now is a deal on the Philips Hue A19 Multicolor Bulb 3-pack. This bundle typically sells for $135, but there’s a huge $50 discount today. That means you’ll only pay $84.99 for the set.

Not only does that beat last year’s Black Friday deal, it’s a new all-time low price!

Other deals to check out

In addition to the Philips Hue deals above, there are some other deals you should check out today.

Both of the offers above are great for people who already have Philips Hue setups in their homes. But there is one other deal that is perfect for people who are just beginning to build out a Philips Hue setup.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit with four white bulbs and a hub has a price discount that drops it to $95.99. This bundle used to sell for $150 as recently as last year, so that’s a great price.

We’ve also included some more great Philips Hue deals that are running right now at Amazon.

Just remember, these are limited-time deals that could disappear at any time.

