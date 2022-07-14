Oops: 25 crazy Prime Day deals that Amazon forgot to end

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products.

Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end.

Amazon said that millions of deals were available to Prime subscribers around the globe on July 12 and July 13. Our readers saved untold thousands of dollars on so many best-selling items. Now, however, nearly all the hottest deals have disappeared.

But thankfully, some of the craziest Prime Day sales of 2022 are still going now, even though Prime Day is over!

Sadly, many of the hottest sales among our readers are indeed gone now. They were mostly Amazon gift card deals that let people score some free money for Prime Day.

But several of the best-selling sales are still available now. And we’ll show you all the best leftover Prime Day deals in this roundup.

Best Prime Day deals you can still shop now

At the very top of the list, we have a handful of Prime Day deals that our readers went nuts over.

First, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro are still on sale at the Prime Day price of just $169.99. That’s a whopping $79 less than you’ll spend if you buy them at the Apple store.

Needless to say, that’s the lowest price of the year.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are still on sale at the lowest price of 2022.

These are the #1 best-selling bed pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They’ve also managed to rack up a whopping 103,000 5-star reviews. People absolutely love them, and they retail for $50 per 2-pack.

Grab a pair while they’re still down to their Prime Day price, and you’ll pay just $25.79. That’s only $12.90 per pillow!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The other super-popular Prime Day deal that’s still going on right now is on the #1 best-selling Amazon device from Prime Day 2022.

That’s right, the Fire TV Stick 4K is still discounted even though Prime Day is done!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

It’s worth noting that This awesome streaming media player was down to $24.99 on July 12-13. Now, however, it’s $5 more at $29.99.

That’s still a very good deal, of course. And what’s more, this new sale price is available to everyone, not just Prime subscribers!

Other top Prime Day deals that are still available now include TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs and the stunning LG OLED C1 smart TV. Of note, LG’s OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices in every single size.

More Prime Day deals that are still available

The deals listed above were all best-sellers among our audience. There are plenty of other Prime Day sales that are still available now, and many of them are almost as popular as the ones noted above.

Below, you’ll find a list of the 25 best Prime Day deals that you can still get today. We’ve put them in order of popularity with our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!