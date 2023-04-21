Today’s deals: $22 Echo Dot, $19 Fire Stick, $380 65-inch TV, $35 Blink Video Doorbell, more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’re closing out the week with a bang because we found so many great deals on Friday that our readers are going to love. Echo Dot refurbs are down to $21.99 today, and Fire TV Stick refurbs start at just $18.99. There’s also a popular Hisense 65-inch TV on sale for just $379.99. Plus, the Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $219 in all three colors, and a Roku Express 4K+ deal slashes it to $29.

Additionally, there’s a huge BLUETTI blowout sale that saves you up to $1,600 on best-in-class home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!

In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, April 21.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Those are just some of the impressive deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on ceiling fans, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, Greenworks electric outdoor tools, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon