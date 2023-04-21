Apple Watch SE drops to all-time low of $219 in every color

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch SE is to smartwatches what the iPhone SE is to smartphones. Plainly put, it offers the best overall user experience of any device in its price range. And right now, the price range of the Apple Watch SE is even lower than normal.

Apple’s entry-level smartwatch has a regular retail price starting at $249, and it’s a terrific value at that price. Right now, however, you can pick up an Apple Watch SE for as little as $219 for the 40mm model or $249 for the 44mm version. Those deals match the lowest prices ever for the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE, and the discounts are available on all three colorways: Midnight, Silver, and Starlight.

The latest versions of the Apple Watch can cost as much as $1,500, depending on which model you choose. But part of the beauty of Apple’s smartwatch lineup is that there’s truly something for everyone. Just take a look at our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, and you’ll see how wide Apple’s price range is.

If you don’t want to shell out a lot of cash, you don’t need to spend $1,500+ on an Hermes model, $799+ on an Apple Watch Ultra, or even $329+ on an Apple Watch Series 8. Instead, Apple offers the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE, which starts at just $249.

And right now, you don’t even need to spend that much on an Apple Watch SE.

Just like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE is a simplified version of the flagship Apple Watch Series 8. If forgoes many of the bells and whistles in order to make the price much more attractive.

But the Apple Watch SE is still packed full of all the core features that make Apple Watches great. Examples include fitness and sleep tracking, Crash Detection, heart rate monitoring, water resistance, a gorgeous Retina display, and support for all the watchOS apps you love.

Amazon is offering a $30 discount on every Apple Watch SE model in every available size and color. That’s up to 12% off, depending on which model you choose.

Prices start at $219 for the 40mm GPS version, which normally sells for $249. Or, if you want the larger 44mm GPS model, the deals start at $249 instead of $279.

If you’re one of the many people out there who also want cellular connectivity, you can still save $30 on either size. The Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular] is down to $269 instead of $299 for the 40mm version or $299 instead of $329 for the bigger 44mm model.

The only difference between Amazon’s deals on the cellular model and the deals on the GPS version of the Apple Watch SE is your color selection. The GPS-only models are available in all sizes and colorways. Meanwhile, the discounts on Apple’s GPS + Cellular watches can only be found on a few colors and sizes.